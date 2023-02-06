The Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association holds annual awards banquet Feb 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pictured left to right include: Heather Novotny, Kyle VadeZande, Rob Morton, Jaymie McCoy, and Kathie Cauley. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association held its annual awards banquet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Jan. 19.Chief Robert Kaminski of the Watertown Police Department and current President of the Association presented many of the awards.The Crisis Intervention Officer of the Year Award was presented by Jefferson County Human Services Director Brent Ruehlow to Deputy Heather Novotny of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.The Associations Officer of Year Award was Presented to Deputy Kyle VandeZande of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.The Community Excellence Award was presented to Rob Morton of Enhanced Surveillance Protection.The Support Staff Person of the Year was presented to Jaymie McCoy of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.The Associations Presidents Award was presented to Kathie Cauley the former Director of Jefferson County Human Services.Each year the Association receives nominations for outstanding work in Jefferson County. All award recipients are pictured. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.