The Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association holds annual awards banquet
Buy Now

Pictured left to right include: Heather Novotny, Kyle VadeZande, Rob Morton, Jaymie McCoy, and Kathie Cauley.

 Contributed

The Jefferson County Chiefs and Sheriff Association held its annual awards banquet at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Jan. 19.

Chief Robert Kaminski of the Watertown Police Department and current President of the Association presented many of the awards.

Load comments