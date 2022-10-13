The League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area reminds voters to get ready to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

On the ballot this election in Whitewater and surrounding communities in Walworth and Jefferson counties are candidates running for US Senate, US House of Representatives, Wisconsin Governor, Lt Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, and State Senate and Assembly District seats. Many communities and school districts also have important referendums on the ballot. 

