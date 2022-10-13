The League of Women Voters of the Whitewater Area reminds voters to get ready to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
On the ballot this election in Whitewater and surrounding communities in Walworth and Jefferson counties are candidates running for US Senate, US House of Representatives, Wisconsin Governor, Lt Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, and State Senate and Assembly District seats. Many communities and school districts also have important referendums on the ballot.
The League encourages voters to start their candidate research before they cast their ballot, so they are informed whether they vote by absentee ballot or on Election Day.
Walworth and Jefferson County voters can access nonpartisan information on candidates running for federal and state offices and read their local referendums by using the League’s voter guide on VOTE411.org. Enter your street address, ask to view your ballot and then link to read candidates’ responses to the League’s questionnaires.
VOTE411 is a one-stop shop for statewide election information and provides simple tools to help Wisconsin voters navigate the voting process. These include candidate information, voter registration tools, polling place information and other helpful election day resources. Voting is the best way to make the change you want to see in your community, and VOTE411 empowers voters to use their voices. Nearly 25.4 million voters have found the information they needed thanks to VOTE411, many of them young people and first-time voters.
