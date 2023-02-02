JEFFERSON — Fans of American Idol and the new country music scene, along with adherents to the blues-rock genre have reasons to celebrate this summer at the Jefferson County Fair.
The fair’s organizers this week announced that Gabby Barrett, and George Thorogood and The Destroyers will headline the fair’s grandstand stage as part of the mid-July event.
“The ‘Year of the Arts’ is the theme being showcased at the 170th Jefferson County Fair, July 12-16,” fair organizers said in a release. “Year of the Arts will promote and celebrate the various ways art is showcased at the fair.”
Thorogood and his longtime band, The Destroyers, will headline the fair’s Grandstand Stage on Friday, July 14.
“George Thorogood and The Destroyers have been bashing out timeless classics such as ‘No Particular Place To Go’, ‘Madison Blues’ and ‘One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer’ in suburban Wilmington, Delaware basements since they were teens.”
The band has been together for five decades. During that time it has sold 15 million albums and played more than 8,000 shows over the years, according to the release.
The Jefferson County Fair performance will feature long-time band members Thorogood, Bill Blough, Jim Suhler and Buddy Leach and is part of the “Bad All Over The World — 50 Years of Rock Tour.”
Barrett will headline the Grandstand Stage July 15.
“Barrett has amassed nearly 2 billion global streams and will be singing the newest version of her acclaimed debut album, ‘Goldmine,’ which is currently blowing up the country music scene,” the press release reads in part.
Barrett won the American Country Music New Female Artist of the Year Award from the Academy of Country Music in 2020, according to the Academy website. She appeared in the season 16 finale of “American Idol,” losing to eventual winner Madde Poppe.Tickets to see each show are currently on sale on the fair’s website (jcfairpark.com), and at the fair office.
“We’re excited to welcome these well-known national acts to the Fair,” said Jefferson County Fair and Park Event Director Amy Listle. “It has been several years since we have been able to book a rock act for the grandstand so we are looking forward to seeing the reactions to that.”
Tickets include admission to the fair, as well as the respective concert. General fair admission tickets do not include either of the Friday or Saturday Grandstand Stage concerts.
The 2023 Jefferson County Fair kicks off Wednesday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 16.
