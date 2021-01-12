SULLIVAN — Village of Sullivan Clerk Heather Rupnow said that seats held by the Village President Roberta Montague and two village trustees, Sean Kevin and Gary Kernodle, will be decided in April.
All three incumbents will be running uncontested. All village board seats come with two-year terms.
Village elected officials receive the following compensation: village president, $3,500 annually, and trustees receive $1,500 per year during their first term and $2,500 per year for terms served thereafter. Board members receive payment of $20 per meeting for special meetings only.
