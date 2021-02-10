AZTALAN — Incumbent Town of Aztalan Chairman Scott Masche is facing a challenge in the Feb. 16 primary election from Jeremy Chwala and Brandon Rue.
Voters will be asked to select one of the candidates when they go to the polls in the primary that is a precursor to the April 6 general election. The top two vote-getters from the primary will be on the April ballot.
Scott Masche
Masche, W6659 County Highway B, Lake Mills, has been a resident of Aztalan for the past 34 years.
He is married to wife, Dawn, and he attended Lake Mills Elementary, Middle School and High School. He also has taken Madison Area Technical College courses in statistical process control, and motion and time studies. He has been chairman in the town since he was appointed in 2016. He is retired from Lake Mills Blacktop (Amons) after 23 years of work.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m running for reelection because I think Aztalan is a great place to live and I want to do my part to keep it that way. I feel we have great people in place right now, our town worker, part time help, plan commission members, current board members, clerk and treasurer. We are a good team, we have gotten more road work done than most towns in the area, cleared up a debt the town had with Wisconsin Retirement that the town had since 1967, doing all this while keeping taxes low and having zero debt levy. We have done recent upgrades to the town hall due to the pandemic and we have our road work for 2021 on track with the help of grant money. The biggest part of our budget is road work and with my knowledge, having been involved in the asphalt industry, I feel I have proven to be an asset to the town.”
Brandon Rue
Rue did not respond to a questions presented to him for this article.
Jeremy Chwala
Jeremy T. Chwala, 46, of N5112 Dewey Road, Jefferson, is married to wife Michele and they have two adult children. He has been a resident of Jefferson County his entire life. He currently farms 400 acres on his second-generation farm. He has farmed in Aztalan since 1999. He also works full-time outside the family farm for Bert’s Tire Service in the Johnson Creek area servicing farm equipment. He has a history of service in the military, having been in the US Navy from 1996 to 1999, where he worked as a diesel mechanic with an eventual honorable discharge. He has served on Jefferson County Meat Animal Project Sales Committee with five years of commitment in a leadership role. He is also a Jefferson FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) alumnus, having served as president and vice president, as well as an active member since returning from military service. Chwala has held a position on the Jefferson County Farm Tech Days Executive Committee Board in 2019.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“With our children grown and off to college, and our milking cows sold, my wife, Michele, and I are ready to find new challenges. I understand the voluntary and community sector and feel I want to give back to Aztalan township by serving as chairperson. Using my leadership skills for more than just my previous agricultural venues, I can become a good strategist for our small government. We need our town board to be approachable for all our taxpayers and I will work hard to make this happen on all levels.”
