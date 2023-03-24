AZTALAN — Three people are vying for two seats on the Aztalan Town Board in the April 4 election.
The candidates are Larry Christianson, Merlin Lange and Megan Dunneisen.
Larry Christianson
Christianson, of W6002 Gehler Road, Jefferson has lived in the area for 73 years. He is married to wife Jo. He is a high school graduate and his previous political experience includes his service on the town board for six years. He is retired and is a member of the Knights of Columbus.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am currently up for re-election for the Aztalan town board, having served for a total of 10 years. I listen to Aztalan residents’ concerns on roads, growth, and other issues while working toward cooperative solutions. My objectives are to continue working with local fire and EMS departments, maintain road quality and local parks, improve maintenance programs as necessary, and keep our township family and farm friendly community. I have supervisory experience in a variety of job-related construction areas.”
Merlin Lange
Lange, of N5282 Popp Road, Jefferson, was born on Popp Road and is married to wife Sherry. He attended Jefferson High School and MATC-Watertown for construction management. He is a retired bricklayer with 38 Years in Local #8.
He has worked with Jefferson County Emergency Communications, he is on the planning commission in Aztalan, where he is vice chairman.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Greetings, I am asking for your vote for Aztalan Township supervisor. I am a lifelong resident of Aztalan, my grandfather farmed here, my dad farmed here and Sherry and I raised a family here. I will use my knowledge and management experience to represent the town residents by helping the town board with decisions and issues of public safety, budgeting, zoning, as well as road maintenance.”
Megan Dunneisen
Dunneisen of Jefferson, has lived in the area for 11 years and is married to husband Kevin.
Her education includes degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in business administration and early childhood education. She is also a graduate of UW-Green Bay with a degree from the clerk-treasurers institute. Her previous political experience includes service as the Town of Aztalan clerk from 2019-2021, on the Town of Aztalan Plan Commission as chairperson from 2019-2021 and as the City of Lake Mills Deputy Clerk from 2021-2022. She has been employed at the City of Watertown since January 2022 as city clerk.
She is a member of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, International Institute of Municipal Clerks, WMCA Scholarship Committee, WMCA Mentor Program and the UW-Green Bay Clerks/Treasurer Advisory Board Alumni.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am running for town supervisor to give back to my community. I will uphold the standards of open government as I believe there should be 100% transparency between the town board and the community they represent. In the modern world we live in there are many avenues to use to make information more accessible to all and I would work towards making that happen. I will see that projects are being budgeted for and prioritized, that we are taking part in all grant opportunities offered, and that we are doing the best we can for our residents. My knowledge of local government has a lot to bring to the table to achieve these goals along with fresh eyes and next generation thinking.”
