The Thrive Economic Development organization is taking what it calls a “new strategic direction” to realize a future for the greater Jefferson County area with a stronger business environment, activated and supported workforce, and a robust network of partnerships and collaborations.

With ringing endorsements from businesses from around Jefferson County and many high-ranking local officials present, the economic development crucible that is Thrive conducted its annual meeting Wednesday in which leaders described the past year’s accomplishments, and looked to 2023 and beyond.

Load comments