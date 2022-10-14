Nate Salas, of Thrive Economic Development’s board of directors, talks with Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire, also of the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium, Wednesday at the 2022 annual meeting of Thrive in Watertown.
Chris Johnson, plant manager at Jefferson’s Nestle Purina plant, appeared Wednesday at the Thrive Economic Development annual meeting by Zoom. He said Thrive was invaluable in helping his firm realize a renovation and expansion project that is anticipated to be, at minimum, $100 million. The project is expected to add at least 75 full-time employees with average starting wages of $25 per hour, or more. It would result in the addition of 25,000 square feet or more of new facility space on Jefferson’s near south side.
The Thrive Economic Development organization is taking what it calls a “new strategic direction” to realize a future for the greater Jefferson County area with a stronger business environment, activated and supported workforce, and a robust network of partnerships and collaborations.
With ringing endorsements from businesses from around Jefferson County and many high-ranking local officials present, the economic development crucible that is Thrive conducted its annual meeting Wednesday in which leaders described the past year’s accomplishments, and looked to 2023 and beyond.
This time, the yearly gathering was held in Watertown’s Madison Area Technical College.
In discussing how a more prosperous Jefferson County can become a reality, Thrive’s leaders, including Interim President Deb Reinbold, said new tactics and initiatives include development of housing, business retention and expansion, a more activated workforce, and creation of trust and partnerships.
To help create more housing, Thrive became involved with the Heartland Housing Initiative, launched in April. According to Thrive, the initiative provides eligible municipalities with grants funding housing development-focused consulting services, with the villages of Palmyra and Randolph being awarded grants in the first round of funding.
The Jefferson County Revolving Loan Fund was launched 11 months ago and promotes economic growth by providing gap financing to Jefferson County businesses. Thrive reported that, as of Aug. 31, the revolving loan fund provided a loan in the amount of $195,190 to Pete’s Tire Services in Fort Atkinson.
The Fort Atkinson Capital Catalyst Revolving Loan Fund that was launched in February is administrated by Thrive and the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium. Thrive officials said it stimulates the city’s economy by providing financing to eligible, high-growth startups and emerging growth companies. According to Thrive, as of Aug. 31, the capital catalyst revolving loan fund provided loans totaling $115,000 to Pete’s Tire Services and Papa Brunk’s Bakery.
Chris Johnson, manager of Jefferson’s near-south side Nestle Purina plant, was one of several local business representatives who said Thrive has helped his firm in its mission to expand.
The pending growth is expected to create jobs and housing needs in the Jefferson area through introducing it to external stakeholders in areas including local business and government.
Johnson also said Thrive has helped Nestle Purina grow through its aid in vetting utilities and helping it work through local ordinances.
When it is done, Johnson said, the Nestle Purina investment in the expansion will be, at minimum, $100 million and will add at least 75 full-time employees with average starting wages of $25 per hour, or more. It will likely result in the addition of 25,000 square feet or more of new facility space.
“Thrive has been a big help in getting us in touch with local workforce development entities and without it, I don’t think that we would have been able to do that,” he said.
Scott Obernberger of Twice Baked Pottery in downtown Jefferson credited Thrive with making his relocation from Racine to the Jefferson County seat an easier and more pleasant one.
Obernberger said Thrive helped him locate the historic building in which he has set up shop. The brick structure is kitty corner from the county’s courthouse and across the street from Jefferson’s city hall.
Obernberger also said Thrive and others are in good position these days, geographically, because it is his belief that the next county in the southeastern Wisconsin region to “pop” economically is going to be Jefferson.
Thrive leaders reported that, from Sept. 1, 2021 to Aug. 31, 98 investment opportunities were managed, with more than 120 new jobs created. It helped facilitate more than $106 million in capital investments.
