WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players’ production of “The Hallelujah Girls” will be performed, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 and 10 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
After the sudden death of a dear friend, a feisty group of women from the Town of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide that life is indeed short, and they vow to change their lives and achieve their dreams.
Sugar Lee Thompkins decides to reach for her elusive star by converting an abandoned church into a day spa. Spa-Dee-Dah is born, and the fun begins thanks to Sugar Lee’s dear friends Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal.
The comic tension mounts when Sugar Lee’s old high school boyfriend (Bobby Dwayne) shows up, and Sugar Lee’s life-long rival (Bunny) vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa building away from Sugar Lee. Throw in a love interest for Carlene (Porter), and the result is a silly, rollicking show that’s sure to please.
The show’s cast includes Sandra Mason as Sugar Lee; Michele McCawley as Carlene; Lisa Steffl as Nita; Barbara Stigler as Mavis; Patrick Grover as Bobby Dwayne; Courtney Olson as Bunny; Terra Jones as Crystal; and Matt Scheel as Porter.
Jennie Ortega is the director, with Tiffany Matras as assistant director and Gie Stenberg as stage manager. Jim Steffl is technical director and Juanita Edington is producer.
Tickets now are on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Drive, Watertown, for $15 or by calling the box office at (920) 306-4364. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
“The Hallelujah Girls” is written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
For further information about The Watertown Players and all upcoming events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
