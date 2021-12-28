If you didn’t like shoveling the wet and heavy snow Monday morning, you won’t enjoy today’s forecast.
National Weather Service Meteorologist J.J. Wood in Sullivan said today will be cloudy with periods of snow developing during the early afternoon hours with a chance for sleet later in the day.
“We could see some moderate to heavy snowfall rates with a brief period of light rain in Watertown before the system makes it way through the area,” he said. “We’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow. Like the snow today (Monday), it will be a lot of liquid-heavy content snow.”
He cautioned motorists to take it slow on the roads.
Wood said temperatures will reach a high of 35 degrees Tuesday with east to southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph with stronger gusts in the afternoon of 20 to 25 mph.
“The winds should weaken by Tuesday evening,” he said. “We’re really keeping an eye on the snow, which will make roads slippery for some during the evening commute.”
As the snow really gets going Tuesday afternoon, Wood said there possibly will be one-quarter to a half-inch of snow falling an hour.
“It will be coming down in a pretty good clip,” he said. “Welcome to winter in Wisconsin.”
Wednesday, he said, looks dry with some cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s.
“We could see some light snow late Wednesday night, but there is not a lot of certainty to how much snow will fall as of yet,” Wood said. “It will likely be a quick hitter just dropping a little snow on its way through and then it appears to be dry through Friday with snow forecasted for Saturday.”
