TOWN OF CONCORD — Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the major local disaster that was the Concord tornado of July 29, 2021.
In the early morning hours that mid-summer day, a twister zig-zagged through the Concord countryside shredding everything in its path.
The tornado is believed to have touched down to the north of Concord and west of County Highway E, severely damaging homes, barns, sheds and trees. It then took a hard right, moving across Interstate 94, eventually plowing through Concord Park, where it bulldozed hundreds of trees.
The overwhelming theme in talking with area governmental officials, as well as affected residents for this story, was their immediate sentiment that they have been amazed and thankful that, miraculously, no one was injured.
“I look back on the tornado and think about how lucky we were that no one was hurt,” said Concord Town Chairman Dale Konle Wednesday. “The tornado also showed how tight the citizens of Concord are and the resources they have among them.”
Konle noted that, after coming out in the morning to see the damage, many residents went home and returned with everything from rakes to excavators and got to work on cleanup.
“Without supervision and refusing to be paid, they did a cleanup that would have taken many more days to have done if people were hired to do it,” Konle said. “The girls’ ball team was playing in the park the next day, even with it minus the many trees damaged.”
Konle said the family of Lloyd Zastrow, of N6828 County Highway E, received as much damage as anyone and its members are still recovering.
“Lloyd’s big, red barn is, of course, gone and he now has a much smaller, new shed for his tractors,” Konle said. “Brian Neumann, Lloyd’s son-in-law and the Concord town clerk and his family, have just moved back into their house to the immediate north of Lloyd. The repairs took most of a year. The house of Jim Zastrow, Lloyd’s son and Concord town treasurer, to the immediate south of Lloyd, has been removed, and they are still waiting to have a new house built. Of course the damage was sad, but it really tested the character of the town and I think the showing was admirable.”
Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Donna Haugom recalled the tornado was classified as an EF1 in the Town of Concord, but the county also experienced EF0 tornados around the same time in the towns of Watertown and Farmington.
She remembered the devastation wrought by the tornadic winds in Concord like they rotated yesterday.
“The first and foremost thing was that no one was hurt,” Haugom said, echoing Konle’s statements about how thankful he has been that no lives were lost. “Gov. (Tony) Evers came out and talked with some of the families. I remember going around and surveying the damage, and how devastating it was for the people who were affected. I remember some structural history was lost.”
Haugom said that, unfortunately, there were no state or federal declarations as a result of the storms. These would have allowed for funding assistance.
“There were many families left to take care of themselves. But what happened? Family and friends pitched in to help with the load,” she said. “I worked with Dale Konle, the chairman for the Town of Concord. I tried to get Wisconsin Disaster Funding for the Town of Concord for the response and recovery. There were so many volunteers that he did not have to hire any contractors to do the work. There were no expenses — no Wisconsin Disaster Fund was needed. It was amazing. The people affected were strong and determined. The scores of volunteers were eager and relentless.”
Zastrow, who, right around the time of the tornado, was also experiencing heart problems that persist to this day, was found relaxing outside his home early Wednesday evening. In ironically beautiful sunshine, the octogenarian farmer recalled the menacing dark clouds that approached from the west in late July last year, ones that produced destructive winds that would change his golden years into yet another period of challenge at his beloved homestead.
Zastrow said his German-immigrant-rooted clan has inhabited its property just north of Interstate 94 along County Highway E since 1864. His ancestors engaged in the land deals that led to the creation of Highway 30 that was later replaced by the interstate.
Zastrow said he misses his old wooden buildings. The barn he lost on the immediate west side of County Highway E, across from his house, was built by his family in 1896. All that remains of the structure is its base.
“Now it will be tin sheds,” Zastrow said of his farm. “It’s not the same, but life goes on and you have to accept things.”
Zastrow said that rarely are farm buildings fully insured and his facilities took a massive hit.
“If we hadn’t had the fundraisers and GoFundMe, as well as the generosity of friends, we’d be deep in the hole, because farm buildings are never fully covered by insurance and you never expect a total loss,” he said “Maybe there could be the rare fire that would take a building, but not this kind of damage from a windstorm or a tornado that removes everything and tosses it around the countryside. It’s hard to accept how complete the damage was.”
Zastrow’s workshop, a former chicken coop, had its roof ripped off and the barn from 1896 is, of course, just a few photographs and a memory. Zastrow’s old family home was spared while his daughter Rebecca’s home has been repaired, requiring extensive work until about seven weeks ago. Zastrow’s son Jim’s abode was recently razed because it was beyond salvaging. Jim plans to rebuild, perhaps by this fall.
“(Rebecca’s family’s) life is close to normal again,” Zastrow said, “but Jim’s house is totally gone.”
Zastrow, who turns 86 years-old in September, said that, on his property, work has been progressing steadily in the year since the tornado. He noted that he still has portions of his lawn to replace. Trees that were 50 feet tall at more than 50 years old, will never be fully restored in his lifetime.
“These trees were big and old. You can’t just go out and buy those,” he said.
Zastrow added that building replacement is ongoing and he will likely always be repairing machinery that was battered and broken by the storm. He said supply chain issues caused by the pandemic made this a particularly difficult task, especially on his older tractors and other equipment.
Zastrow and his family are trying to get used to what he called a “new normal” that has befallen them on their Pleasant View Farm as a result of the tornado.
“You look at this differently with the complications of rebuilding. There is still cleanup to do and debris piles to be burned,” he said.
Zastrow has served in local government for many years, recently retiring from his position as supervisor on the Jefferson County Board. He observed that the Town of Concord, as a community, seems to be bouncing back from the tornado, but much work remains to be done on homes and in terms of landscaping.
“There are still some properties with home damage near me,” he said. “You see the damage to the trees — and in the park they lost hundreds of them —but things look fairly normal again. We just have to be patient.”
Zastrow is thankful for the help his family received from friends and even strangers, but he said the process of rebuilding life on his idyllic rural hill has taken longer than anticipated.
“People say it’s looking great, but I don’t see that yet,” he said. “Life has changed, but I’m optimistic we can bounce back.”
