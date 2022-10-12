SULLIVAN—With a cold front on the way, lower energy tornadoes struck in several locations in Jefferson County and to the east close to the middle of the day Wednesday.
No injuries or damage to structures was reported.
The cold front was also expected to arrive in the area and this will lead to much cooler temperatures and an end to the growing season later this week, lasting into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, there was no damage from tornadoes reported to its dispatch office Wednesday, but the NWS noted that it received reports of tornadoes in several locations, including Whitewater and Elkhorn. The NWS added that, as of Wednesday afternoon, nothing had been recorded officially.
NWS Meteorologist Paul Collar said southeastern Wisconsin experienced a situation around 11 a.m. Wednesday in which, although there was not a lot of instability in the atmosphere, there was substantial wind flow in the lower levels.
“With storms moving through the area, tornadoes occurred,” Collar said, noting they were not “supercell tornadoes” that more commonly occur during the heat of summer. “These were smaller circulations. They were ‘spin-ups.’ These were not the classic, ‘Wizard of Oz’ type tornadoes.”
Collar said the tornadoes that moved through parts of Jefferson County were not even that easy to spot.
“But they will cause issues in your neighborhood,” he said. “Today, they were numerous, but not real strong and they were driven by a different weather phenomenon.”
Collar said Wednesday that a cold front was pending today and the warmer temperatures, including highs of more than 60 degrees in Watertown and Fort Atkinson Wednesday, would likely give way today to cooler days and frost at night through early next week.
Lows today, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are expected to be in the 20 and 30s at night.
“It was an interesting situation across the area today,” Collar said Wednesday.
