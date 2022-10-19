At the Concord Town Board’s monthly meeting Oct. 10, Larry Oliverson of the Comprehensive Town Plan addressed the board and residents of an upcoming public hearing.
The Concord Comprehensive Town Plan update will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Concord Community Center.
The final draft of the updated town plan outlines the future of the Town of Concord for the next 10 years. The last update was in 2009. Residents are urged to attend the public hearing to review the plan and view the survey results, or visit concordwisconsin.org.
The town board also approved two rezoning requests. Donald and Nancy Brunson requested a 1 acre A-3 lot from a 14 acre A-1 parcel located near 1432 County Road B. Jeffery and Kathryn Riederer requested to rezone .8 acres from A-1 to A-2 or A-3 to be added to an adjacent A-3 lot for a septic system and/or a potential ag business, located on Concord Center Drive.
DuWayne Hunt, highway foreman, reported on roadside mowing, cold patching, truck repairs, culvert replacements and general shop maintenance.
A portion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding was used to replace the community center’s gym roof. Pending is the cooling and heating units for the various rooms of the community center.
The 2023 Sullivan Fire contract was approved.
Old hazard playground equipment will be removed from Ruder’s Park Circle in Golden Lake.
Roger Phillips, representative from Harvest Church, addressed the group of their weekly Sunday Church services at the Community Center. They have been renting the gym for approximately 14 years for their worship services asked the community for any way they can assist or be of help.
The board plans to hold a budget hearing meeting at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Concord Community Center.
