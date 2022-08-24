Town of Palmyra officials said at a special informational meeting Monday that they are exploring contracting with the newly formed Kettle Moraine Fire District and moving away from the Village of Palmyra for EMS and fire services.
Heading into the presentation, emotions were heightened as people came in attendance with paper in hand to speak but the purpose of this meeting was to inform.
Staffing and funding were among the concerns, the Town of Palmyra and Kettle Moraine officials said the contract would save taxpayers money and allow the fire district to more efficiently use equipment.
Palmyra Town Supervisor Weenonah Brattset told the crowd of 40 people at Palmyra High School small departments such as the one in Palmyra are no longer sustainable. In order to keep receiving services that are needed, change has to happen.
She said the Town of Palmyra approached the Kettle Moraine Fire District numerous times for assistance. “We approached them repeatedly, in an effort to secure the most appropriate and sustainable service possible for the Town of Palmyra. Eventually, we were able to convince the Kettle Moraine Fire District that the Town of Palmyra is worth talking with,” she said.
“Unlike our more progressive neighbors, the Villages of North Prairie and Eagle and the Town of Eagle, the Village of Palmyra is in no position to benefit from the economy of scale provided by being either a customer or a member of a consolidated Fire and EMS District. The Town of Palmyra does not wish to accompany the Village of Palmyra on this unsustainable path,” Brattset said.
Scott Kugel, chief of the Kettle Moraine Fire District, said cooperation talks have been taking place on and off for a decade. Approaching the year 2022, the Town of Palmyra came to Kettle Moraine Fire District asking for help stating that they did not have fire and EMS coverage beginning January 1, 2023. “If a neighbor asks for help, the Kettle Moraine Fire District will do anything in its power to help without jeopardizing the residents of its own municipalities,” he said.
The merger of the North Prairie and Eagle Fire District resulted in surplus equipment and apparatus. “However, it has not gone without roadblocks. Like any merger there have been some difficulties. It is not perfect and we continue to work on it,” Kugel stated.
Kugel stated, “Yes, we would use some of that (taxpayer money) if agreed upon to help the Town of Palmyra. Some of the surplus equipment and apparatus would be used for facilities located in Palmyra. The facility to be used as a station in Palmyra is up to the responsibility of the Town of Palmyra to provide as well as all expenses related to that station.”
If approved, the staffing at the Town of Palmyra station would be based on the current model of the Kettle Moraine Fire District. Currently, there is staffing at its two stations during the day time hours Monday through Friday.
With the approval of an agreement by the Kettle Moraine Fire District and the Town of Palmyra, the Town of Eagle would see a 6.36% savings, the Village of Eagle would see a 6.02% savings, and the Village of North Prairie would see a 6.77% savings in the year of 2023, Kugel said.
After the 20 minute presentation, emotions were still high. The next day Brattset said the intention of the meeting was not for public comment; it was strictly informational. She said if residents still want to further express their concerns they can at future board meetings. Monthly board meetings are held on the second Monday of every month.
At this time, the Town of Palmyra has numerous options. It could sign an agreement with the Kettle Moraine Fire District (if approved by the Kettle Moraine Fire board), it could sign an agreement with the Village of Palmyra, or it could look for coverage with other departments.
“The Town of Palmyra has asked a neighbor for help and we are simply attempting to do so without jeopardizing our current history,” said Kugel. There is currently no set timeline, but before Jan. 1, 2023 there should be a contract in place with the Kettle Moraine Fire District Board and the Palmyra Town Board, Brattset said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.