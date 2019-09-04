JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office released reports Monday on 12 recent traffic crashes, which injured three people and resulted in a total of six citations.
The tally also included three vehicle-deer collisions resulting in crashes.
Town of Aztalan
A one-vehicle crash at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 17 resulted in a citation to the driver for failure to keep his vehicle under control. The incident occurred on State Highway 26 northbound, .77 mile west of County Highway Y northbound.
Lucas John Froze, 29, who was operating a 2019 Kia sedan, escaped injury in the crash.
According to the responding deputy’s crash report, the vehicle was northbound on Highway 26 when it left the road to the right, continued down a long steep embankment and rolled onto its roof at the bottom of the slope.
The driver said a motorist was passing him on the left and a truck came up behind him, striking the rear of his sedan and sending him into the skid. No marks were found on the vehicle to support that claim, the responding deputy noted.
Town of Sullivan
A two-vehicle crash at 7:17 a.m. Aug. 19 resulted in a citation to a Ripon woman for operating her vehicle left-of-center. The crash took place on Froelich Road, .34 mile east of Pioneer Road.
Jacqueline Claire Muller, 22, was operating a 2013 Toyota Camry car when the crash occurred.
The other vehicle involved was a straight/insert heavy truck driven by Robert Kenneth Au, 50, Helenville. The truck was a 2008 Sterling Industrial Tilt Cab owned by Ground Affects Landscaping of Sullivan.
The deputy’s report states that the car was eastbound on Froelich Road, on a curve, when it crossed the center-line. Meanwhile, a dump truck pulling a flatbed trailer was westbound, the report said.
The Toyota, as it crossed the center-line, struck the flatbed, which was in its designated lane of traffic, the report said. Muller told deputies that the sun was in her eyes at the time of the crash.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 21 resulted in “suspected minor injury” to a passenger in one of the vehicles and a citation to the other driver for unsafe lane deviation. The incident took place on State Highway 26 northbound, 359 feet west of Jefferson Road.
Carol Lynn Dwyer, 67, from Milton, was operating a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, carrying passenger Priscilla A. Meyer, 73, Milton. Meyer received the injury but did not require ambulance transport.
Meanwhile, Sandra A. Jordan, 76, Waterloo, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze four-door car carrying passenger Diane R. Jordan, 71, Waterloo.
Jordan received the citation for unsafe lane deviation.
According to the report, the Malibu was northbound on Highway 26 when the Cruze merged onto Highway 26.
Dwyer told deputies that the Cruze driver was in the slow lane and then turned into the passing lane, striking her vehicle on its passenger-side door.
Jordan told deputies she realized that she had been going the wrong way and was intending to turn around at the emergency crossover when the collision occurred.
Town of Koshkonong
A one-vehicle crash at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 22 injured the driver, who was transported via ambulance to Mercy Health Systems Inc. in Janesville for treatment. The incident took place on Pond Road, 577 feet east of the State Highway 26 northbound ramp.
The driver, Juan Amaru Casas, received “suspected minor injury” but did not receive any citations in connection with the crash.
Casas was operating a 2010 Ford Fusion four-door car owned by Rosalinda J. Martinez, Janesville.
The report states the vehicle was eastbound on Pond Road when the driver said he blacked out or fainted, attributing it to not eating and rapid weight loss for wrestling.
The Ford then left the road off the right shoulder and struck an arrow traffic signpost owned by the Town of Koshkonong.
The vehicle came to a rest at the base of a tree in the south ditch of Pond Road.
Town of Watertown
A two-vehicle crash at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 23 resulted in a citation to a Mayville driver for unsafe lane deviation.
Rebecca Lynn Falk also was injured in the crash, receiving ambulance transport to the Watertown hospital to be checked over. The incident occurred on State Highway 26 southbound, 334 feet east of County Highway A.
Falk was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu automobile listed as owned by Ronald P. Falk of Horicon.
The second vehicle involved was a straight/insert 2013 Kenworth Motor Truck owned by United Liquid Waste of Clyman.
The truck was driven by Colten Jerald Kintopp, 22, Lowell, who escaped injury and received no citations.
According to the report, the truck was southbound in lane 2 coming toward a slow-moving vehicle, so the driver changed lanes to lane 1.
The report states the car then drifted into lane 1 and struck the truck.
