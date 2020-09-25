PALMYRA — Two students at Palmyra-Eagle High School have tested positive for COVID-19, making the school among the last in Jefferson county to be visited by the virus.
“We quarantined some students and they will be virtual,” principal Kari Timm said on Friday.
Eight high school students in total will be quarantined and continue learning virtually, while the rest of the students still will have in-person learning.
“This is our first (cases),” Timm said. “We are following our Jefferson County plan and we are below the case threshold.”
Schools around the county have continued to have to battle the virus as cases spike across the state.
Jefferson High School switched to all-virtual instruction Sept. 24 week after four students and one staff member tested positive. They were ordered to isolate at home for 10 days.
In addition, those who have had close contact with the infected students — in other words, being 6 feet away or closer for more than 15 minutes — were directed to quarantine for 14 days. Last week, that included more than 100 students and five staff members.
In-person classes at Jefferson High School are set to resume Oct. 8. At that time, those families who already chose virtual instruction still will be able to continue in that fashion, while face-to-face students will be able to return to school.
On Wednesday, the School District of Fort Atkinson also switched to all-virtual classes as county coronavirus cases surged upward.
It was to continue for at least two weeks, with the earliest date for returning to in-person classes being Monday, Oct. 5. Athletic events also are suspended during this time period.
The decision to switch to all-virtual instruction was prompted by the Jefferson County Health Department's report Sept. 21 that the county’s seven-day rolling average of positive daily coronavirus cases had exceeded 25 per 100,000 residents, indicating high risk.
Health officials reported Friday that the newest seven-day rolling average, from Sept. 17-23, is 28.7 per 100,000 residents.
Last month, the Fort Atkinson board of education adopted the “Jefferson County Health Department Guidance for School Districts on Addressing the Spread of COVID-19,” which advises moving from the in-person/hybrid instructional model to virtual-learning only for all students if the average exceeds 25.
Jefferson County epidemiologist Samroz Jakvani said this guidance is based on guidelines put forth by the Harvard Global Health Institute, and utilizes a key metric of average daily case incidence (specifically, a seven-day rolling average), adjusted per 100,000 population.
Lake Mills High School also had positive cases of the virus and the high school went to virtual learning two weeks ago.
Wisconsin continues to have a record number of cases since the pandemic began in March. On Friday, the state recorded another 2,504 people test positive for the virus. That marked the sixth day in a little more than a week that the state has topped the 2,000 mark in day.
Since March, there have been 1,331 people test positive for the virus in the Jefferson County, with eight deaths.
Across the state, 110,828 cases have been confirmed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.