LAKE MILLS — Tyranena Brewing Company will be hosting a “Brews & Bingo” fundraiser to benefit the United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.
The event will take place at Tyranena, 1025 Owen St., Lake Mills, from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.
There will be $10 bingo cards, a 50/50 raffle, and Tyranena also will be donating $1 for every pint served during the event. All proceeds will support the 2021 United Way campaign.
“We’re really excited to be hosting our fourth year of bingo during this great fundraising event with Tyranena,” stated Megan Hartwick, United Way executive director. “We’ve had such successful bingo nights the past three years, so we’re really hoping for strong, continued support this year.
“The Tyranena brewery is such a staple in the Lake Mills community, so we’re looking forward to hosting a great event in their beautiful space, all in support of our local nonprofit partners and community programs,” she added.
A number of prizes for bingo winners will be available, including Green Bay Packers apparel, coolers, portable wine glasses, gift certificates and much more. There also will be a Brewers ticket and parking pass package available to a grand prize winner for a final blackout card at the end of the night.
“We’ve always ended our bingo fundraiser night with a blackout card,” Hartwick said. “We’re so excited to have a Brewer ticket package back as our prize this year, generously donated by FCCU.
“Should there be more than one winner, they will rock/paper/scissors until we have one winner,” she added. “That was quite a fun way to end bingo last year, so we’re looking forward to it again for this year.”
Tyranena also has coordinated to have Big Daddy O’s BBQ serving food for guests.
“We’re excited to have another great food truck included in this year’s event,” Hartwick stated. “Our fundraisers are very important to the overall success of our campaign, and Tyranena Brews & Bingo has been an exciting kick-off fundraiser for the past three years.
“We know it has been a difficult year for many small businesses, so we are incredibly grateful that Tyranena is still generously offering this opportunity to our organization and donating on purchases beyond that,” she added. “We feel very lucky to be involved and we hope to have a great crowd join us on Monday!”
More information can be found via the Facebook invite for “Brews & Bingo!” and anyone with any questions can contact Hartwick at (920) 563-8880 or Stacey Schraufnagel of Tyranena, directly, at (920) 648-8699.
For more information about the local United Way visit www.uwjnwc.com or “like” the Facebook page at “United Way of Jefferson & North Walworth Counties.”
For details regarding the United Way’s online volunteer tool, visit www.volunteermain.com.
