WHITEWATER — University of Wisconsin-Whitewater police said Monday on Facebook that they want the public’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone he did not know Saturday.
The department doesn’t list any details of what they believe happened or where the alleged assault happened, but the post says the “daylight stranger sexual assault” occurred at about 12:26 p.m. Saturday.
The police described the man as “white, possibly Hispanic with a tan complexion,” according to the post. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s with an athletic build and black hair.
He looked to be at least 5 feet, 6 inches tall, perhaps taller. He was seen Saturday wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards, according to police.
He also was seen riding a dark softtail mountain bike and had what looked like Apple AirPod headphones.
He reportedly said he was from Virginia, police said.
Those with information are asked to contact Detective Cal Servi at (262) 472-4660 or servic@uww.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.