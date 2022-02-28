WHITEWATER — Beginning March 1, due to the continued decline in COVID-19 cases on and off campus, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will remove mandatory face covering requirements from the Whitewater and Rock campuses, except for classrooms/instruction spaces and individual units that provide health, food and childcare services.
The new Chancellor’s Order, will be in effect from March 1 through March 18, when spring break begins. A decision on any COVID-19 mitigations after March 18, including masking, will be made closer to that time.
According to a press release from Jeff Angileri, executive director, University Marketing and Communications at UW-Whitewater, a growing number of communities and academic institutions are lifting masking requirements as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations decline, and as vaccinations and booster doses continue to guard against serious illness. While this does not mean the pandemic is over, it is a sign that we can have confidence in the protection we receive from COVID-19 vaccination.
The research strongly suggests that individuals who are vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a high-quality mask have a high degree of protection, regardless of what other individuals around them might choose.
That means we’re at a point where responsible behavior is up to the individual to decide, and we encourage the wearing of masks and vaccinating as a way of keeping our community safe, the release states.
The release continues: We hope all members of our community will support efforts to keep everyone safe and healthy. It is important that we continue to watch out for others in our community, being mindful that we don’t always know about others’ health concerns. Please respect everyone’s individual choices about masking.
Some campus units, including University Health and Counseling Services and the Children’s Center, will continue to require the use of masks. Faculty and staff may require that masks be worn in their individual, private offices, and should proactively communicate the need to wear a face covering to those they are scheduling in-person meetings with. If not, alternate locations or virtual options should be used.
N95, KN95 and surgical masks will continue to be available for free on the campuses, and all members of the university community are urged to stay up to date on their vaccinations.
Warhawks are encouraged to continue to plan meetings to accommodate the needs of participants, including providing virtual options when needed.
Staff will work to remove signage in public spaces where it no longer is applicable.
The Emergency Operations Committee will continue to review data and recommendations with public health partners over the next three weeks to determine if further changes to campus policies are appropriate. — Emergency Operations Committee.
