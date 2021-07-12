WHITEWATER — Beginning spring 2022, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will offer the first fully online Master of Science in Marketing in the University of Wisconsin System.
Delivered by the College of Business and Economics, the program has been designed to help meet regional demand for professionals who can thrive in a dynamic digital ecosystem.
Digital transformation and data analytics are revolutionizing the discipline of marketing, and organizations need marketers who can guide their strategies and navigate change. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, careers related to marketing are expected to grow 7 to 18 percent by 2029, depending on the specific job function. Master’s degrees can help differentiate applicants for high-impact, high-paying positions.
“The Master of Science in Marketing has been developed on the foundation of UW-Whitewater’s proven success in online graduate education,” said Paul Ambrose, interim dean. “It fits within our growing portfolio of specialized master’s programs — which can be ideal for professionals looking to change careers or position themselves for advancement.”
The online M.S. in Marketing is a 30-credit program that emphasizes critical thinking and analysis of complex marketing problems, developing effective strategies and tactics appropriate to the environment, and leveraging consumer insights and artificial intelligence for digital marketing in a global context. Students can complete the program in about two years on a part-time basis.
The new master’s program builds on the MBA in Marketing and two stackable graduate certificates in marketing — Digital Marketing and Artificial Intelligence and Marketing Strategy.
“We launched the certificates in 2020 to give individuals interested in graduate-level marketing education more flexible degree options,” said Andrew Dahl, assistant professor of marketing. “Students now have the option of completing one of the certificates and later completing the M.S. in Marketing, or stacking the two marketing certificates together – plus a few other courses – to earn the master’s degree. This allows them to update their resume more quickly and provides additional opportunities for promotion.”
For more information on the new M.S. in Marketing, contact Jesica Schwarz at gradbus@uww.edu.
