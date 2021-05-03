There has been a steady decline over the last month of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine dose in Jefferson County as health department officials announce they are creating two walk-in clinics where no appointment or ID is necessary.
At the start of April, the county hit 4,782 doses administered in one week, compared to slightly more 1,000 doses given last week so far.
Similar slowing in vaccination rates is happening across the state as well. Slightly more than 38 percent of the county has received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Next week, the county is expected to start administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again. That vaccine was paused by the Center for Disease Control a few weeks ago because of a rare blood clot found mostly in women less than 50 years old.
“Yes, we haven’t been informed yet whether we will receive (the J&J vaccine) for next week, but we anticipate receiving some,” said Samroz Jakvani, epidemiologist and COVID-19 public information officer for the Jefferson County Health Department.
“We will either administer it at our normal by-appointment clinic during the week, our first walk-in clinic at the Outlet Mall Saturday.”
The county’s first walk-in clinic will not require appointments and will be located at the Johnson Creek Premium Outlet Mall at 575 West Linmar Lane, Suite A40, in Johnson Creek on Saturday, May 8. That same day there will be a walk-in clinic with no appointments or ID required at the Community Engagement Center on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This clinic will be delivering the J&J vaccine.
The Outlet Mall clinic will have the Moderna vaccine and J&J, with a possibility of Pfizer as well.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is excited to offer this clinic for those who may not be able to get vaccinated on a weekday, those who might have difficulty making an appointment online, or anyone else who simply wants to walk in and get their COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gail Scott, director of the Jefferson County Health Department.
Scott said the vaccination process is quick, and safe, and take only about 30 minutes from the time a person arrives.
For those 16 and 17 years of age, Scott said they should register for an upcoming clinic where Pfizer will be available, since that is the only vaccine currently approved for that age group.
The average daily case rate of the virus in the county is on the decline, with a seven-case average per day.
As more vaccines have been given out, slightly more than 42 percent of the state receiving one dose, restrictions have eased in counties like Dane, that now will allow 75 percent capacity at bars and restaurants starting Wednesday.
While there are some side effects with shots, the CDC reported on Friday that some of the reactions from vaccinations are from anxiety over getting vaccinated.
They CDC reported that it was anxiety that caused fainting, dizziness and other short-term reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states.
Experts say this is a reaction that has been chronicled for decades from a variety of different vaccines. Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs a physical reaction.
The reports came in over three days, April 7 to 9, from clinics in California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa and North Carolina. The investigation was based on interviews with, and reports by, clinic staff.
Many of the 64 people in the study either fainted or reported dizziness. Some got nauseous or vomited, and a few had racing hearts, chest pain or other symptoms. None got seriously ill.
All received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and four of the five clinics temporarily shut down as officials tried to sort out what was happening. Health officials at the time said they had no reason to suspect a problem with the vaccine itself.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
