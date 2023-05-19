When a few friends and family members gathered at Bob Hoffmann’s Helenville home this past November, it was an opportunity to honor a father, brother, uncle, and friend for his military service and commitment to his country.

In May 1951, Bob was finishing up his junior year of high school when his older brother, LaVerne, was drafted into the Army. LaVerne quickly found himself on the other side of the world in the middle of the Korean War.

