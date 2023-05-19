When a few friends and family members gathered at Bob Hoffmann’s Helenville home this past November, it was an opportunity to honor a father, brother, uncle, and friend for his military service and commitment to his country.
In May 1951, Bob was finishing up his junior year of high school when his older brother, LaVerne, was drafted into the Army. LaVerne quickly found himself on the other side of the world in the middle of the Korean War.
The brothers kept in touch by writing letters. During that time, Bob was a star on the Jefferson High School football team. He was named the team’s most valuable player his senior year and was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference as a starting right tackle. Bob was also active in school musicals, a member of the choir, and played baseball for the Eagles.
After graduating in 1952, Bob received a football scholarship from Carroll College in Waukesha. But before completing his degree, he knew his potential for being drafted into the military was high, so he decided to serve his country by enlisting in the Army.
“I think one of the reasons he went into the Army was because he didn’t want to be a farmer,” Guerra joked. “But besides feeling like it was his duty, he was just a people person.”
The Korean War ended in July 1953, so Bob felt lucky that he wasn’t sent overseas like his brother to fight in a war that claimed almost 40,000 American lives.
LaVerne returned home and Bob served two years of active duty. He trained as a radio operator in Fort Dix, New Jersey before being stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.
Bob was sent to the Army Reserve to complete his remaining service obligation for four years and played football for Army.
After being honorably discharged from the service, Bob returned to Wisconsin and started working as a bank teller at the Bank of Helenville. While raising his three daughters, Cari, Kristin, and Kaye, he worked his way up to the become bank’s president and CEO before retiring after 42 years.
Bob rediscovered his love for sports by playing baseball for the Helenville Blue Devils, a Home Talent Amateur Adult baseball league. He also continued singing and was a choir member for the St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Helenville and the Jefferson Senior Center.
“He is such a diverse man,” Guerra said. “Singing makes him happy and his strong faith is really important to him.”
Kristin was hoping to have the veteran pinning ceremony around her father’s birthday in December but with the help of Rainbow Hospice Care decided to move it up in case his health declined further. Bob had been a Rainbow patient previously in 2014 but made significant progress and was taken off hospice less than a year later. He became hospice eligible again within the last year.
With daughters Kaye and Kristin by his side, Bob was pinned by Jefferson American Legion Auxiliary Post 164 members, Robby Robinson, and Juan Phillips. Robinson and Phillips have performed several veteran pinnings over the past six years for Rainbow. Bob received a veteran certificate of appreciation along with a fleece Army blanket that was sewn and tied by several Rainbow volunteers.
“Not that my dad wanted recognition, but I think it’s important because we don’t do enough for our veterans,” Guerra said.
After engaging in some conversation, Robby and Juan learned that LaVerne was also a veteran. They decided they couldn’t pass up an opportunity to pin Bob’s older brother for his service as well.
“I think it was very meaningful that they were able to shift from one brother to another and pin them both at the same time,” said family friend and neighbor Ellen Haines.
It’s a rarity for Robby and Juan to perform two pinnings in one day, especially for two brothers.
“We didn’t even realize until we were talking with LaVerne that he was a veteran too, and it was really interesting hearing some of his stories,” said Robinson.
“Acknowledging the veterans that have served and hearing everything they’ve done and the places they’ve been is what I love most,” said Phillips. “They deserve the recognition that we give them, and it’s a great honor to do that.”
It turned out to be a special moment for the Hoffmann family too with both brothers honored together on the same day.
“I started to cry and was so touched that they thought to do that,” Guerra said. “My uncle didn’t want to take the spotlight away from my dad, but I could tell my aunt (Susie) was touched too. It’s really special that it was one of the last things they shared together.”
The Rainbow Hospice Care team of Chaplain Steve Steele, social worker Kathy Boettcher, and Nurse Case Manager Sarah Padigireddy felt fortunate they were to witness the ceremony too.
“It caused me to pause and remember our veterans have made a lifelong, all-encompassing sacrifice,” said Padigireddy. “Even decades after their service ends, I have seen the physical, mental, emotional, and at times spiritual toll it takes on our veterans and that is why each veteran we care for is truly a hero.”
Bob passed away peacefully at his home on February 4, 2023, at the age of 88.
During Bob’s funeral, LaVerne wore the pin that he received at the pinning ceremony, showing that moment meant a lot to him too, and was a fitting way to remember his younger brother.
