JEFFERSON — There are a few special events around the area Friday and into Monday, that honor the service of area veterans and one of the more significant ones is at Jefferson Middle Friday at 2:05 p.m.
According to school officials, it will be a ceremony to honor area veterans and to teach children of the sacrifices they made. Approximately 36 veterans are scheduled to be present for the event.
Members of the public are invited to attend after checking into the school office with a picture ID. Those attending are asked to park on the south side of the middle school.
The middle school event follows a salute to veterans at the Jefferson County Courthouse at 11 a.m. that is also open to the public.
In Jefferson, on Monday, there will be a flag-raising ceremony at Generac at 8:45 a.m., with the VFW honor guard.
In Fort Atkinson Friday, Crown of Life will hold a ceremony at its gymnasium. That service will be Friday at 8:15 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Fort Atkinson's American Legion will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday.
Whitewater has the U.S. Army Field Band playing the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Young Auditorium on Saturday at 3 p.m. and it's free. There is also a photo exhibit of military tattoo art at Robert's Art Gallery in the University Center.
Lake Mills Elementary School and Lake Mills High School are each hosting events to celebrate and honor veterans on Veteran's Day.
Lake Mills Elementary School Veterans Day activities will be on Friday. The school is inviting veterans to partake in a drive-through celebration to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Participants will line up at the United Methodist Church parking lot at 271 East Prospect Street by 10:15 a.m. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and veterans will receive a thank you bag from students as a show of their appreciation. A rain date has been set for Nov. 14.
Those interested in joining the celebration are asked to call Dom Gischia at 920-648-2338 at extension 431.
The Lake Mills High School’s National Honor Society Chapter is hosting a Veterans Day assembly Friday and invites area veterans and community members to attend.
The assembly is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the upper gym of the high school. Attendees are asked to arrive shortly before 9:30 a.m. to avoid congestion with students begin entering the gym.
During the half hour program, the Honor Society aims to “thank the veterans of our community and show our appreciation for their service.”
