The Village of Johnson Creek will be meeting in closed session Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss two of its most important positions.
During that meeting, the Village Board is expected to pick an interim administrator and discuss the search for a new fire chief.
Administrator Brad Calder’s last day is Nov. 9, and the board is in the midst of a search for a permanent successor. The village has advertised a Dec. 1 application deadline and interviews for Dec. 16-17, according to the position description on the front page of its website. The salary range is $80,000-$105,000.
“They’re hoping to have someone selected by the beginning of the year,” Calder said.
The fire chief is a full-time position, according to its position description, and will be selected by the Police and Fire Commission. The position is posted for $65,000-$80,000 and oversees a combo EMS department with two full time paramedic positions and paid-on-call volunteers, as well as a volunteer fire department.
Calder said the board asked him to research and identify candidates for the interim village administrator position, but he said he was not authorized to identify them, how many there are or whether they are internal candidates.
He also could not identify who would be leading the process for a permanent successor, as the board has so far elected not to use an agency, as it did last time, when Public Administration Associates of Oshkosh helped with the search that ended with Calder’s appointment in July 2020. The position description points to an email, johnsoncreekrecruitment@gmail.com, but Calder did not know who would be receiving or screening those emails. The village has no human resources professional, and Calder said that function has typically been the job of the administrator.
“No agency or individual has been named to assist with us yet,” he said.
He said further details of the process could be a discussion in Thursday’s closed session. State law requires such general discussions of hiring be held in open session, however.
The fire chief position was to be discussed at a PFC meeting Wednesday night, which, according to the agenda, was for interviews of finalists. Thursday’s Village Board meeting closed session has the fire chief discussion listed as an option.
“Should they make a choice tonight,” Calder said Wednesday, “while the PFC makes the appointment the Village Board talks about contract and pay of the position.”
The administrator position is open because Calder resigned Oct. 7 to take a similar position, of administrator/clerk in the Village of Vernon, in Waukesha County.
“New opportunity, it’s closer to home,” he explained.
The fire chief position has been open since May, though until Oct. 14, Marshall EMS chief Scott Allain served as the interim on a part-time basis. With Marshall merging its services with Sun Prairie, Allain moved on to a different job and became unavailable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.