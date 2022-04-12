JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson Creek Community Wide Rummage Sales will be held April 22 and 23.
Many sales will begin as early as April 21 and continue through April 24. Several non-profits will be holding fundraisers during this event.
On Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mary Magdalene Church’s Women of Mary will be holding a plant and food/lunch including homemade sweet rolls, hard rolls, Pilgrim potato soup, chili, barbecue, hot dogs, assorted desserts, coffee, water and soda.
This event will be held at the church at 242 William St. Guests are asked to enter the parking lot off of West Street.
On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Johnson Creek Historical Society will host Garden Palooza. Area gardeners are welcome to bring their divided plants to sell.
The Society will be selling soup and sandwiches at their museum, 110 Aztalan St. This sale will support ongoing expenses to manage the museum.
Friday and Saturday will feature brats, hamburgers and hot dogs at the American Legion Post 309 clubhouse at 223 Williams St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The bar will be open.
The Friends of the Johnson Creek Library will be hosting their semi-annual used book sale both Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Community Center, 417 Union St. Proceeds of the sale will support summer programming for children through adults.
Sustain Jefferson will be hosting a sale at 147 Pheasant Run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Organic seed potatoes will be sold, in addition to a wide variety of garage sale finds. Sustain Jefferson will be raising money to support its mission of providing Sustainable Solutions for a Sustainable World.
On Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Crossroads Church at 111 South St. will have a rummage sale which supports the church’s outreach programming. A wide variety of clothing and household items will be for sale.
In addition, close to 50 sales will be held around the village and adjacent towns. A complete list of sales is available by email. Send an email to caroljo@tds.net to receive the final list. The listing will be available on April 20.
