Vintage on the Square held in Lake Mills
Brian O'Connor
boconnor@dailyunion.com
May 17, 2023

Stickers line the roof of the Camp Story Saturday in Lake Mills during the Vintage on the Square event.

A woman talks on a phone amid items for sale on a vendor's stall Saturday at the Vintage on the Square event in downtown Lake Mills.

Shoppers line the sidewalk at Vintage on the Square Saturday in downtown Lake Mills. The event drew shoppers with an eye for camp, kitsch and everything in between.

A shopper browses a vendor's stall Saturday at the Vintage on the Square event in Lake Mills. The event drew shoppers with an eye for camp, kitsch and everything in between, despite overcast weather.

Shoppers enter and exit the Camp Store Saturday during the Vintage on the Square Event Saturday in Lake Mills.

Shoppers and vendors lined the streets of downtown Lake Mills for the Vintage on the Square event Saturday. Turnout appeared moderate, despite overcast skies and the threat of light rain.
