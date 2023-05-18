Volunteers make progress on Palmyra-Eagle complex athletics field
Buy Now

Ben Aukofer, Hunter Pagel, Brad Patrick volunteer earlier this month during work on the Standard Process Athletic Complex softball field. Renovations are nearing completion, according to a press release.

 Submitted photo

Over the weekend of May 7, The Palmyra-Eagle Baseball Boosters and parent volunteers worked to update the Standard Process Athletic Complex four dugouts on our Softball and Baseball diamonds.

The project is not yet finished. However, volunteers from the Varsity Baseball and Softball Dads, three of the four dugout roofs are completed.

Load comments