Volunteers make progress on Palmyra-Eagle complex athletics field

Ben Aukofer, Hunter Pagel, Brad Patrick volunteer earlier this month during work on the Standard Process Athletic Complex softball field. Renovations are nearing completion, according to a press release.
Over the weekend of May 7, The Palmyra-Eagle Baseball Boosters and parent volunteers worked to update the Standard Process Athletic Complex four dugouts on our Softball and Baseball diamonds.
The project is not yet finished. However, volunteers from the Varsity Baseball and Softball Dads, three of the four dugout roofs are completed.
Lakeside BP, Generac and the Palmyra Lions Club donated funds for the refurbishment. Along with monetary donations, parents and community members, including Brad Patrick, Michael Eddy, Jeremy Koutsky, Tim Aukofer, Justin Thomas, and student players donated their time to install turf donated by Eddy and Patrick.
The local community can take pride in the results, Patrick said.
“I take a lot of pride in the complex and know that all of the players appreciate having a nice facility to play at every day,” he said .”My goal is to have the players take more responsibility around the facility and take pride and ownership in it. Many of the visiting teams give a lot of compliments of how nice the whole facility is including the new dugouts. We will continue to make improvements going forward and will not be stopping here.”
The facility is also used for soccer and other sports.
Palmyra-Eagle school district officials intend to maintain the facility once repairs are completed, according to the release.
