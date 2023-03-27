JEFFERSON — Megan Dunneisen, Lisa Fox and Matthew Peltier are vying for two at-large seats on Jefferson's school board in the April election.
Megan Dunneisen
Dunneisen, who lives on Ziebell Road in Jefferson, has been a resident of the area for 11 years. She is married to husband Kevin and the couple has three daughters. Her education includes attendance at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for business administration/early childhood education. She is a graduate of the UW-Green Bay Clerk/Treasurers Institute. Her previous political experience includes serving as Town of Aztalan Clerk from 2019-2021. She was a Town of Aztalan Plan Commission member and chairperson from 2019-2021 and City of Lake Mills Deputy Clerk from 2021-2022. She has been employed at the City of Watertown since January of 2022 as city clerk. She is a member of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, International Institute of Municipal Clerks, WMCA Scholarship Committee, WMCA Mentor Program, UW-Green Bay Clerks/Treasurer Advisory Board Alumni.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
"I am running for school board to be a part of the team that will help shape the future of the children in our community through curriculum, goal setting, and opportunity. I will help to ensure our schools are a healthy and safe environment for our children to be in, that teachers and staff are getting the support and resources needed, that we are doing our best to keep improving our overall testing scores and help to find a solution to see a decrease in absenteeism.”
Lisa Fox
Fox, of W3047 US Highway 18, Helenville, has lived in Jefferson County for 28 years. She has an associates degree in massage therapy. She is lead cashier at Ron's Market in Helenville. She is a member of Parents for Choice.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
"Many of you may be familiar with my name already. I have been attending school board meetings the past few years helping parents get their voices heard. My goal is to help build back the trust that was lost these past few years. Trust is the foundation to moving forward, setting our students up for success in their academic and social lives. I'd like to focus on mental health awareness, anti-bullying and funding a youth recreation center/program."
Matthew Peltier
Peltier, of N4864 N. Helenville Road, Helenville, has lived in the area for five years. He has a bachelor of arts degree and his previous political experience includes three years on the school board. He is employed at Edward Jones as a financial advisor and is a member of the American Legion,
His statement of candidacy reads:
"In these tumultuous times I want to work for the kids, including my own daughter, to ensure their best chance at success. I want to keep our District focused on career and college readiness for the students. Additionally, I want to help navigate the district through our upcoming challenges such as limited state funding, declining enrollment and retaining our quality teachers and staff."
