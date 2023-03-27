CAMBRIDGE — The electorate will be asked to vote for three of five candidates for the Cambridge school board in the April 4 election.
The candidates are Grace Leonard, Tracy Smithback-Travis, Jesus Rivera, Scott Teuscher, and Ann Nottestad.
Although a sixth name will appear on the ballot, Jennifer Brown has decided she cannot be a candidate, citing personal reasons.
“I am announcing my withdrawal for the 2023 Cambridge school board election,” Brown said. “I love supporting public education and that has made this decision difficult. Nevertheless, I am currently unable to divide my attention between our school district and my family.”
Grace LeonardLeonard, of W9242 County Road C, Cambridge, has lived in the area for 11 years. She is seeking her second term on the Cambridge school board. She attended the University of Michigan, where she obtained a bachelor of arts degree in psychology/history of art; Lesley University, where she earned a master of education degree in creative arts in learning and Harvard University, where she earned a master of education in technology in education.
Her previous political experience includes her service on the Cambridge school board from 2020 to present. She is employed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she is an instructional designer/accreditation specialist.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I’m running for re-election for the Cambridge School Board because I support quality public education in our schools. I want to support and sustain the district’s many opportunities in academics, the arts, athletics, and extracurricular activities as well as its strategic plan goals in: teaching and learning, operational effectiveness, staff excellence, and family/community engagement. The qualities I bring to this position include working well with others and putting the time and effort to have a deeper understanding of issues which contributes to making informed, pragmatic, and responsive decisions that will affect our community, district, families, and students. Campaign website: gracecambridgewi.com
Ann NottestadNottestad, of P. O. Box 244, Cambridge, has lived in the area for the past 22 years. She is married to husband Scott.
She has an associates degree in business management. She has no previous political experience. She is employed at the School District of Janesville as a payroll specialist. She works with the Mary Hommen Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“As a lifelong resident of the district, a former district employee and a finance and human resources professional, I feel that I am uniquely qualified to represent the district on the board. I have a decade of experience working in school district business offices, so I understand the financial challenges Cambridge faces, as well as recruitment and retention efforts to ensure all students receive a quality education. Along with many in my family, I am a proud Blue Jay and know that our schools are the heartbeat of the community, building future generations. I’ve always been interested in local government and want to get involved and make a difference in the community that raised me. I will strive to realize the vision and goals of the board, while being pragmatic about the district’s resources. I will promote thoughtful policy and compliance, the backbones of a well-functioning and effective board. A vote for me is a vote for accountability and improved return on investment.”
Jesus M. RiveraRivera, of W9525 Grace Lane, Cambridge, has lived in the area for less than one year. He is married to husband Mitchell Thomas.
He has a bachelor of arts and a master of arts in communication from UW-Milwaukee. HE has not previous political experience. He is employed at UW-Madison, where he is a communication instructor.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a UW-Madison instructor who is passionate about education, problem solving, and community involvement. I am running to add a new perspective to the school board. The district faces serious and significant challenges in the next few years. I would leverage my experience as a communicator and educator to creatively and effectively solve issues facing the district. My husband and I are excited to start our family in Cambridge. My outlook for the prosperity of the community goes beyond the next three years. I am excited to get involved in our community.”
Tracy Smithback-TravisSmithback-Travis, 1466 Kraby Drive, Deerfield, has lived in the area for 43 years. She is married to husband Adam.
Her education includes a bachelor of science degree from UW-Madison and a master of business administration from Edgewood College. Previous political experience includes work on the School District of Cambridge Board since 2005. She has been its president since 2016. She is employed at ImpacTT Collective, LLC as its founder and CEO.
Her statement of candidacy reads:
“I am a life-long resident of Cambridge. My husband and I live in rural Cambridge with our three daughters, one in each of our schools. My service has been hallmarked with many opportunities to improve our learning community with countless investments into academics, arts and athletics alongside the growth of CAP and the creation of the Severson Learning Center, Hall of Honor, 4k, charter school, silver cord programs — all powered by the leadership and collaboration of our teachers, staff, parents and partners. I desire to continue to guide our district so that all students have educational opportunities for their learning and growth.”
Scott TeuscherTeuscher, N3964 Meadow Drive, Cambridge has lived in the area for 29 years at his current address, but his time in the area goes back to 1965. He has been married for 34 years to wife Shennah. He has a BSE from UW-Whitewater.
His previous political experience includes almost seven years experience on the Cambridge Board of Education. He is employed with Dane County’s Department of Administration-Risk Management Department as a safety coordinator. His involvement in civic organizations includes his service as co-chairman of the Cambridge School Safety Committee prior to serving on the board of education.
His statement of candidacy reads:
“Having prior board experience and as a lifelong resident of Cambridge, and my love for this community is why I am running. Both my wife and I, and my daughters, are Cambridge alumni. I also have grandchildren in the district. First, I support the referendum. This is needed to just maintain what we have. School funding is our greatest issue. This is at the state level to correct, but we have to advocate to our legislature for change. It may be time to consider what consolidation would look like, at least a extensive study to determine the impact for our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.