The Jefferson County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic today from noon to 4 p.m. at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall.
No appointment required, and the vaccine is free. No ID is required.
This clinic is not only for 12- to 15-year-olds, but anyone who would like to get vaccinated.
The Outlet Mall is located at 575 W. Linmar Lane No. A40 in Johnson Creek.
The clinic that takes place on Thursday, May 27 is located next to the Nike Store.
