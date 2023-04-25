Janet Estervig will serve as toastmaster at the Waterloo High School alumni banquet on Saturday, May 20.
She is from the Class of 1973 who are celebrating their 50th reunion. Estervig is a registered nurse and holds degrees from UW-Whitewater, UW-Madison, and Madison College.
The banquets will be held in the Waterloo High School cafeteria. A school tour will be given at 4:30 p.m. for anyone interested. Banquet check-in begins at 5 p.m. A buffet from Glenn’s Market will be available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The program begins at 6:30 pm and includes the awarding of scholarships from the Classes of 1973 and 2022 and the WHS Alumni Association. The cost is $30 per person. A reservation form is posted on the Waterloo School District’s website under Community/Waterloo Alumni and on Facebook.
Estervig has spent her entire career working to build inclusive lives for people with disabilities throughout Wisconsin, according to a media release. She has been a special educator, vocational counselor, and nurse for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.
Estervig currently writes special education curricula and provides professional training nationally and in the United Kingdom. She serves on three not-for-profit boards and has been the church organist at the Waterloo United Methodist Church for 54 years.
Reservations for the reunion can also be made by send a check payable to WHS Alumni Assn to Jean Holzhueter, 252 Highland Terrace, Waterloo WI 53594. Alumni should include class year and any maiden name. Refer questions to Holzhueter at 920-478-8194 or jeanholz66@gmail.com.
