Waterloo High School alumni banguet to be held on May 20
Buy Now

Janet Estervig’s senior class picture in the 1973 Waterloo High School yearbook.

 Contributed

Janet Estervig will serve as toastmaster at the Waterloo High School alumni banquet on Saturday, May 20.

She is from the Class of 1973 who are celebrating their 50th reunion. Estervig is a registered nurse and holds degrees from UW-Whitewater, UW-Madison, and Madison College.

Load comments