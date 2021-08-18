Editor’s Note: This is the second part in a series on the AVID learning program in Jefferson County.
WATERTOWN — When Watertown school officials first started talking about bringing AVID to the district, they didn’t know they’d be piloting the program at the same time they’d be trying out so many other new and unprecedented changes.
Entirely virtual classes and schoolwork, then mixed virtual and in-person instruction. Universal masking in the schools, social distancing and other COVID-linked precautions.
Yet despite the many challenges of this past pandemic year, the Watertown High School and Watertown Middle School AVID programs not only persisted, but succeeded, with a measurable positive impact on student outcomes.
“We are so proud of our very first AVID cohort of students,” said Jen Pennington, AVID representative with the Watertown schools. “They have pushed through under unimaginably hard circumstances and we are grateful that they and their families stuck with us to make this a great first year.”
While attendance overall at Watertown (and pretty much every other school worldwide) suffered due to virtual instruction COVID quarantines and illness, the AVID class members at Watertown High School actually saw improved attendance over the past school year, Pennington said.
Meanwhile, students in the AVID elective also improved their gradepoint averages over the previous year.
“We didn’t see that GPA go up right away, but it was evident by the end of the year,” Pennington said.
Early in the last school year, with classes all virtual, and students tuning in from their individual homes, the program had trouble establishing the kind of “family atmosphere” AVID aims to provide.
“At the beginning of the year, with virtual classes, you were talking to a screen of black squares,” Pennington said. “You couldn’t get students to turn their cameras on.”
Later, however, when students returned to school, the class was able to achieve that kind of supportive atmosphere boosting students’ spirit of cooperation and self-confidence.
“By the end of the year, students were really supporting each other a lot,” Pennington said.
With all of the COVID-19 upheavals, the initial AVID elective class at Watertown High School lost a few members. They started with 22, of whom 18 continued, and then the school recruited replacements to fill out the class.
The Watertown school conducted exit interviews with all of the students who completed the AVID elective, and the responses came back very positive, Pennington said.
“One of the things that students said they got a lot out of were the tutorials twice a week,” Pennington said. “They loved to work together to answer questions they were struggling with.”
Brandon Schwanke, AVID elective student, said the program has made a big difference to him.
“When I joined AVID, I thought I would still be the same person,” Schwanke said, as quoted in a recent AVID newsletter. “I just thought it would show me some organizational skills, along with being able to be prepared for college.
“It turns out AVID was the perfect fit for me,” the student said. “It helped me with that stuff, but not only that, it helped me become confident in myself.
“A year ago, I would not be able to walk up to someone and talk,” he said. “My voice would be shaky and I would stutter. Now I am able to talk to anyone I want to because of AVID.”
“It took me a couple of months to get used to it, but it made me a whole new confident person,” Schwanke said. “I personally think that everyone should take this class if you have those types of anxiety.”
“It’s been a really promising start for our AVID program,” Pennington said. “We are really excited to return this year under more normal circumstances.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.