WATERTOWN — The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a community celebration and vendor fair.
The Chamber began operations in the summer of 1920. Due to COVID, the event was postponed last year. Organizers of the event are excited to be celebrating with the community just one year later.
A full day of festivities will take place on Saturday, June 26, in downtown Watertown. Seven blocks of Main Street will be closed to traffic to accommodate the festivities. Activities include a craft and vendor fair with over 100 vendors, a family tent with free activities for children, free horse-drawn wagon rides, classic cars on display, live music, and a concession stand serving beer, hard seltzers, soda and water.
The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to mark this milestone with an event that welcomes the whole community.
“Businesses, residents, and visitors are all a part of the Chamber story,” said Chamber Director Bonnie Hertel. “We couldn’t recognize such a momentous occasion without throwing a celebration for everyone to enjoy.”
The Chamber has been working on the event for over a year. An event committee was organized in early 2019 to start the discussion.
“COVID put a halt on our event last year, but the work continued in 2020,” states Hertel. “One goal we’ve had all along is to provide all the entertainment for free. We’ve accomplished that with the help of our generous sponsors.”
Attendees can enjoy free admission to a full day of activities.
Hertel is excited to see the event come together, saying, “There will be a lot of smiling faces on Main Street on June 26.”
The event is made possible by many volunteer hours and the following sponsors.
Sponsors for the event include: Platinum Sponsors: Carew Heating & AC, Central Block Kitchen & Designs, J&L Tire and Watertown Tourism.
Gold Sponsors: Bender Larson Chidley, Koppes & Assoc., Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Jerry Hepp Excavating, Maas Brothers Construction, & Sanft Accounting & Tax LLC.
Silver Sponsors: Bank First, Bank of Lake Mills, Culvers, Datatek Imaging, Edward Jones, Fisher Barton, Grinwald Ford, Ixonia Bank, MK Cellular, and Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet & Froehle, LLP.
Bronze Sponsors: The Loft Beauty & Wellness, Pizza Ranch, and Uptown Bar & Grill.
The Chamber also is looking for volunteers to help throughout the day. Persons or their organization interested in volunteering should contact the Chamber staff at (920) 261-6320 or email at info@watertownchamber.com
