JEFFERSON — A Watertown man is scheduled for a three-day jury trial in Jefferson County starting Monday on a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after an alleged knife incident at a Watertown pizza place.
The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office would not name the establishment in which the incident occurred, nor the names of the people involved in the incident other than the accused, Andrew S. Novak, 27, of 1413 Dakota St.
Novak is charged in connection with the stabbing incident that occurred Nov. 9, 2020, in which he allegedly knifed a co-worker at his place of employment, a pizza restaurant in Watertown.
If convicted, Novak could face up to 60 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 9, 2020, officers from the Watertown Police Department were dispatched to the business located in the Jefferson County portion of Watertown in response to the reported stabbing.
When officers arrived, they learned that Novak had been involved in a disagreement with another male and a female co-worker over the woman’s weight. This led up to the alleged attempted homicide of the male.
Novak told investigators that during a verbal confrontation with the male co-worker at the pizza place, he picked up a box of pizza crusts which weighed approximately 20 pounds and threw it at the man. The box hit the man in the back, knocking him to the ground.
As the disagreement progressed, Novak is alleged to have become worried when the man threatened him and his family.
“Andrew stated that he then walked over to another machine, picked up a knife, hid it behind his back and walked over to the man,” the complaint said.
As the two continued to argue, Novak said he stabbed the victim one time in the stomach.
“I asked Andrew why he stabbed (the victim),” an officer in the complaint said. “Andrew stated, ‘Because I was upset and he threatened me.’”
After he allegedly stabbed the victim, Novak handed the knife over to a co-worker.
Describing a subsequent interview with Novak at the police department in the complaint, an officer said, “I asked Andrew what changed that made him stab the man. Andrew stated that he doesn’t know. Andrew stated, ‘I think I just lost it.’”
A female witness to the incident told investigators that she saw Novak try to stab the victim approximately five times, but only stabbed him once.
Another officer from the Watertown Police Department interviewed the injured victim at the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
The victim said they, “ ... joked around a lot while at work and that (the victim) was just clowning around.”
“I again asked (the victim) if he had threatened Andrew in any way with any other weapons and (the victim) said (he had done) nothing like that at all,” the complaint said. “I asked (the victim) if there is any history (of violence) between the two of them and if they’ve ever had issues and he said there was (sic) never any other problems.”
Officers reported that the victim’s wound appeared to be approximately a half-inch in length and a quarter-inch, to a half-inch, in width in the stomach area area. When asked, (the victim) was not sure how deep the wound was.
Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
