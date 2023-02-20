JEFFERSON — Convicted Helenville bank robber Richard Hall will spend at least 15 years in prison and 17 years on extended supervision following sentencing in Jefferson County Circuit Court.
Jurors convicted Hall, 43, of Watertown, of counts including armed robbery, robbery of a financial institution with a dangerous weapon, false imprisonment and motor vehicle theft while armed. His trial lasted three days.
Many of the offenses occurred in December 2016 in Helenville.
“I genuinely hope that Richard Hall spends the time he has in the prison system to work on the mental health, trauma history, and alcohol and other drug addictions (he has had), so when he is released, those close to him and the community at large will not be at risk of being traumatized by any further criminal behavior by him,” said Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall following the sentencing.
Frank Raff, Hall’s court-appointed defense attorney, argued that DNA evidence gathered by Jefferson County investigators was not sufficient to convict Hall, while Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall told jurors DNA and other evidence against Richard Hall was too strong to ignore.
Hall robbed Helenville’s American National Bank, which has since closed.
The bank lost $49,134 according to the bank’s insurer, One Beacon Insurance Group.
Hall had faced a maximum of 147 years in prison and fines of up to $320,000 at his sentencing by Circuit Court Judge William Hue.
