JUNEAU — Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger has sentenced a 40-year-old Watertown man who had illegal images of minors in his possession to three years in prison.
In April, Benjamin Plummer entered a no-contest plea to three felony counts of possession of child pornography. An additional seven charges were dismissed, but read into the record Wednesday.
Pfitzinger also ordered Plummer be placed on extended supervision for three years.
Plummer was facing no more than 50 years in prison.
In July 2019, a detective with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to investigate a Cyber Tipline report.
According to the criminal complaint, child pornography files were accessed by an IP address from an apartment building in Watertown. In October 2019, authorities executed a search warrant at the residence and confiscated several electronic devices. Plummer allegedly told police that part of his collection might contain child pornography.
