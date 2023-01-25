Hall
Richard Hall rises for the entrance of jurors Tuesday in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Hall is charged with armed bank robbery and car jacking, among other offenses related to a Helenville bank robbery in December of 2016.

 Steve Sharp

JEFFERSON — Trial for a Watertown man accused of numerous violent crimes — including armed bank robbery and carjacking in Helenville in 2016 — began Tuesday.

Richard T. Hall’s attorney told Jefferson County Circuit Court jurors that the state’s DNA and other evidence won’t be sufficient for them to convict Hall, 43. Hall has been held in the Jefferson County Jail pending trial.

