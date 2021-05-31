WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces auditions for a very special live production of “Dead Emma.”
Auditions will take place on Thursday, June 3, from 7 to 8 p.m. and Friday, June 4, from 6:30 to 8 p.m at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown.
Individuals who would like to audition must sign up for an audition appointment in advance using the Signup.com link on the Watertown Players Inc. Facebook Page. https://signup.com/go/YgNquiB
All auditioning actors are asked to wear a face covering to their appointment. No prior experience or preparation is required.
The show is under the direction of Annette Weirick, with assistance by Lisa Steffl.
This show will be performed at the Katherine Holle House Bed and Breakfast in Watertown. Performances will be held Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 18, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a new performance beginning every 30 minutes.
Cast members must be available for every performance. Rehearsals will take place two to three nights per week, beginning the week of June 6.
This farcical play was written by the late William F. Jannke III and has been performed at the Octagon House Museum and also was presented virtually in the past. This time, there will be a new element of audience participation added to the production.
“Dead Emma” is a comedic spoof of the police procedural drama, “Dragnet,” and it tells the story of the mysterious disappearance of Emma Thomas. Two inept detectives, Tuesday Weld and Bill Sunday, are assigned to the case after Mrs. George Bott reports her daughter missing.
The detectives interview Emma’s aunt, her cousin, a shady character named Sade Jones, and finally Emma’s mother-in-law and Emma’s husband, Billy. The show requires an adult cast consisting of six females and three males.
Persons who have questions or are in need of an alternate audition arrangement may contact the director at (920) 988-9866.
