WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces open auditions for its upcoming Youth Theater Outreach show, “A Family Reunion to Die For,” on Saturday, June 19, at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market, 210 S. Water St., Watertown.
The auditions will run from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 4 p.m. The show will be directed by Diane Schultz. Individuals wishing to audition must sign up for an audition appointment using the link:https://signup.com/go/OnMfhji
The show, a murder mystery comedy, begins with the Knotting Family Reunion at an island resort, and before you know it, members of the Knotting Family are dropping like flies! To make matters worse, a terrible storm has trapped all the guests inside.
It’s up to newlyweds Christine Knotting Franklin and her husband Freddie to solve the case before Christine is the next Knotting to be murdered. The suspects include a group of wacky guests, staff and family members that lead the couple through a crazy maze of plot twists.
The murder is solved with the help of dead relatives Aunt Gretchen, Cousin Rachel and Cousin Stefan, who interact with the audience and give the newlyweds clues to the crimes.
The Youth Theater Outreach is for students starting 8th grade up to 12th grade, including the graduating class of 2021. No experience is needed to be in the show and first-time performers are encouraged to audition. A description of the characters in the show can be found on the Watertown Players Facebook site, Watertown Players Inc. If an alternate audition arrangement is needed, contact the producer at (920) 988-9866.
The show will be performed Aug. 27-28 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Elks Club, located at 117 N. First St., Watertown.
For further information, call the Watertown Players information line at (920) 306-4364 or check the Players’ Facebook site, The Watertown Players Inc.
