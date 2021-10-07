WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players announces open auditions for its upcoming Christmas show at the Octagon House, “A Colonial Christmas,” on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Auditions will take place at the Watertown Players Theater, located in The Market at 210 S. Water St., Watertown, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The show will be directed by Annette Weirick. Individuals who would like to audition must sign up for an audition appointment using this link -https://signup.com/go/vKHieLN
“A Colonial Christmas” tells the story of the Danbury Family at Christmas in 1776. This show runs 30 minutes and takes place in four, five- to seven-minute scenes.
In Scene 1, Grandmother Danbury and her grandchildren talk with Aunt Eliza and Neighbor Tabitha, and wonder if St. Nicholas will be able to bring their brother Jonathan home from the war for Christmas.
In Scene 2, Betsy Danbury says goodbye to her intended husband, Robert, who is off to fight the Revolutionary War.
In Scene 3, the comic relief of the show, Pricilla the maid, is courted by Ned Naybob, one of the farmhands.
In Scene 4, Mr. and Mrs. Danbury worry about their son Jonathan, who surprises the family by coming home for Christmas.
This show has four parts available for boys and girls (ages 8 to 12), seven parts available for women (ages 13 to 70) and five parts for men (ages 13 to 70). The director would like to double cast the show, if possible, with one cast performing on Saturday, Nov. 27, and one cast performing on Sunday, Nov. 28. Families are encouraged to audition together.
No experience is necessary to be in this show.
This is a great show for people who would like to perform but do not have a lot of spare time for rehearsing. The performer will be in one scene and the scene length is seven minutes, which means not a lot of lines to memorize.
Rehearsals will be on Saturday and Sunday with times to be determined by cast availability.
The show will be performed Nov. 27-28, from11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Octagon House, located at 919 Charles St., Watertown.
For further information, call the Watertown Players information line at (920) 306-4364 or check at the Players Facebook site, The Watertown Players Inc.
