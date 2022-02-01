WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players Theatre announces auditions for the comedy, “The Hallelujah Girls” written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
The show is being produced in partnership with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. and will be performed at The Watertown Players Theater, 210 S. Water St. (in the Market), Watertown, April 8, 9 and 10.
Auditions for “The Hallelujah Girls” will be held at the theater on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. to noon. Actors need to be at least 18 years of age and no prior acting experience is required.
No special preparation is required and auditioners will be asked to read from the script. Note that all characters will speak with a Southern accent and one female role requires singing.
Those auditioning for the role of Crystal will be asked to sing a short unaccompanied song. There are roles for six women and two men. Rehearsals will be held Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons at the theater.
“The Hallelujah Girls” follows the antics of five feisty female friends of Eden Falls, Ga., who decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in Spa-Dee-Dah! the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of ladies gathers every Friday afternoon.
After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! Throw in a couple of love interests and a bossy rival high school classmate, and you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make audiences laugh out loud.
“The Hallelujah Girls” is being directed by Jennie Ortega with Juanita Edington handling the role of producer. Any questions regarding the auditions or the show itself can be directed to Ortega by emailing jennie.ortega65@gmail.com.
For information about The Watertown Players, please follow the group on Facebook.
