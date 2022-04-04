WATERTOWN — The Watertown Players’ production of Jones, Hope, Wooten’s “The Hallelujah Girls” will be performed, in cooperation with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., this coming weekend only with shows on April 8 and 9 at 7 p.m., and April 9 and 10 at 2 p.m. at the Watertown Players’ Theater in The Market, 210 S Water St., Watertown.
Tickets are on sale at Piggly Wiggly, 1330 Memorial Drive, Watertown, for $15. Tickets will be available at the door before each of the performances for $20.
“The Hallelujah Girls” follows the antics of Sugar Lee, Carlene, Nita, Mavis and Crystal after the sudden death of their dear friend, Vonda Joyce. The action takes place at an abandoned church which the ladies have turned into a day spa in Eden Falls, Georgia.
Their archrival, Bunny, has plans to steal the building and vindictively invites an old classmate, Bobby Dwayne, to come and help the ladies install a sauna. To round out the fun, Carlene gets a surprise from her new love interest, Porter, a postal worker who has fallen for her hook, line and sinker.
The cast of the show includes Sandra Mason as Sugar Lee; Michele McCawley as Carlene; Lisa Steffl as Nita; Barbara Stigler as Mavis; Patrick Grover as Bobby Dwayne; Courtney Olson as Bunny; Terra Jones as Crystal; and Matt Scheel as Porter.
Jennie Ortega is the director, with Tiffany Matras as assistant director and Gie Stenberg as stage manager. Jim Steffl is technical director and Juanita Edington is producer.
The Watertown Players produced “The Hallelujah Girls” 12 years ago at a venue in Lake Mills. Ortega is thrilled to be bringing the show to the home stage of the Players this time around.
“We have found a great partnership with the playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. The heart of everything they write is the community theatre genre. They understand that community theaters have small budgets, small spaces, and limited capability to procure specialty props and costumes.
“They concentrate more on the storyline and have come up with so many funny, heart-touching stories, and one of my favorites is definitely ‘The Hallelujah Girls’!” she added. “I have had the extreme privilege to work with a group of talented actors who have volunteered hours of their time to put on a show that is going to bring down the house! You don’t want to miss this one!”
A 50/50 raffle has become a staple when attending a Watertown Players’ production, and this show will be no exception. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the theater before the curtain rises, and at intermission one lucky winner will receive half of that performance’s pot.
For further information about The Watertown Players and upcoming theatrical events, call (920) 306-4364 or follow the troupe on Facebook at Watertown Players, Inc.
The Watertown Players has moved to a masks optional policy. As of March 28, masks are optional at Watertown Players Theater.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.