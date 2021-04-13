WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) is chest pain-accredited by the American College of Cardiology and now has all of the pieces in place, including cardiologists and specialty staff, to offer around-the-clock emergency treatment for patients experiencing chest pain and other heart-related emergencies.
“WRMC has had the ability to stabilize and provide quality care for patients suffering from a heart attack,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “Now we are able to treat these patients in-house, no matter when they arrive, instead of transferring them to another healthcare system.”
The medical term for a heart attack is a STEMI and 24/7 STEMI care is not available at every hospital. In fact, out of the seven hospitals within a 20-mile radius of Watertown, WRMC now just is the second hospital to offer 24/7 STEMI care.
“The expanded heart-related services at WRMC allows us to get patients the care they need quicker,” said Kraig Biefeld, Watertown Fire and EMS chief. “This will lead to better outcomes for the citizens of Watertown and the surrounding communities, and keep them closer to home and their loved ones.”
The change to 24/7 STEMI coverage already has taken effect. If you or a loved-one is experiencing symptoms of a heart attack, Watertown EMS and Watertown Regional Medical Center encourage you to call 9-1-1 immediately.
Symptoms of a heart attack might vary, but often include chest discomfort, discomfort in other areas of the upper body, including one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, and shortness of breath.
In preparation for this transition, WRMC added two interventional cardiologists to its staff. Dr. Paul Volkert and Dr. Issam Al-Bitar recently joined the Heart & Vascular team consisting of Dr. Fahad Iqbal, Dr. Salim Shammo and Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner Heather Raatz.
Patients who receive emergency heart care at Watertown Regional Medical Center can receive follow-up care at the Heart & Vascular clinic located inside WRMC. The Heart & Vascular clinic offers a comprehensive approach to heart care, including testing, treatment, monitoring and education.
