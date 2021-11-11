WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.
This is the eighth time in the last 10 periods that WRMC has received an “A” grade, never dropping below a “B” during this timeframe. This national distinction recognizes WRMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.
“Earning an ‘A’ Safety Grade once again shows the level of care our associates have for our patients and community,” said Richard Keddington, Watertown Regional Medical Center’s CEO. “This recognition, along with our ‘Five-Star’ recognition from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid reiterates the fact that Watertown Regional Medical Center is a place that patients can trust for quality and safe care.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Watertown Regional Medical Center for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see Watertown Regional Medical Center’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
