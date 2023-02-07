WATERTOWN — Watertown Regional Medical Center has a new chief of staff.
Dr. Jason Habeck, an orthopedic surgeon at the Watertown Regional Medical Center for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, has taken on the role. He replaces Dr. Vikram Goyal, who held the position for the previous two years.
Habeck has been at Watertown Regional Medical Center since 2018. He is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and is fellowship trained in hip and knee replacements, according to a release from the medical center.
“Dr. Habeck is a tremendous surgeon, who is trusted by both his patients and colleagues,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “His leadership will be crucial over the next two years to help us continue to provide safe, quality healthcare.”
As chief of staff, Habeck's job will be to oversee all care provided by physicians and other medical providers, the center's release read. "Additionally, he will maintain a seat on the board of trustees. He will be filling the role for (Goyal) whose two-year term as chief of staff has come to an end."
“We would like to thank Goyal for his leadership over the past two years,” said Richard Keddington, CEO of Watertown Regional Medical Center. “He did a tremendous job leading the hospital and physicians through continued COVID-19 guidelines and helping transition into loosening some of the COVID-19 restrictions.”
As the immediate past chief of staff, Goyal will continue to serve on the board of trustees.
"The board’s role is to make sure the community has access to the healthcare services they need, while ensuring patients receive quality and safe care," the center said in the release.
Habeck's main role as chief of staff will be to oversee and represent the medical staff. This includes the care provided by all physicians and advanced practice providers, Habeck said.
"I also serve on the board of trustees and provide reports to the board regarding major changes, improvements, or concerns from the medical staff," he said. "As head of the medical staff, I also run the medical executive committee, which is a group of physicians and an advanced practice provider tasked with maintaining and improving service lines, policies and other important or urgent topics."
Habeck was born and raised in Rhinelander and graduated from Rhinelander High School.
"I still often go back up north,” he said. “My parents live in Eagle River. I went to college at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and received a bachelor’s degree in biology, then stayed in Madison for medical school at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health."
His orthopedic residency was at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine in Kalamazoo. It lasted five years," he said.
"In my last year, I served as chief resident of orthopedics,” he said. “I then spent an additional year of fellowship in adult reconstruction — hip and knee replacement — at Florida Orthopaedic Institute in Tampa, Florida," he said.
As chief of staff in Watertown, Habeck is most looking forward to listening to, and learning from, his fellow providers," he said.
"As chief of staff, I feel it is my job to continue improving and facilitating our talented medical staff in order to benefit our community," he said. "We have a tremendous group of physicians and APPs at the hospital and I am excited to hear from them on how we can improve our facilities, our practices and overall patient care, then bring these actionable items to fruition."
After Goyal, as chief of staff, got the hospital through the pandemic of the past two years, Habeck said the facility is in a position to continue improving upon its care and to put its medical staff in a position to succeed," Habeck said.
