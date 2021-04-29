WATERTOWN — Just how far should the Watertown Unified School District continue to move into the realm of “parenting?”
That seemed to be the question on the minds of WUSD Board of Education members Monday evening as they weighed the positives and negatives of the district applying for a state Department of Public Instruction School-Based Mental Health Grant.
By the end of the board’s meeting for April, its members decided, by a vote of 8-1, with David Smith dissenting, that the district should at least apply for the $75,000 grant from the state, with other factors, such as potential acceptance of the grant, yet to be determined.
According to Douglas Elementary School Principal Emily Lessner, funding for the grant was first designated in the state’s biennial budget in 2017 and since then, $10 million has been awarded to more than 200 school districts across Wisconsin.
Grants for 2021 are to be awarded this summer, with Watertown soon to be in the running, which Lessner described as, “competitive.”
The grant would be effective through 2023 and would help the district with a variety of student mental health needs at the elementary school level. If current programs were nurtured and others developed using the grant and other support from entities such as the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, district officials would consider expanding student mental health services in the middle and high schools.
Some WUSD board of education members were hesitant Monday about even opening the door to the district becoming more involved in student mental health needs. Those with cold feet about the grant seemed to be growing weary of the district stepping in to deal with such basic parenting issues as making sure students are fed before they come to school and making sure youth are mentally stable enough to be in classes.
If the district is awarded the grant, it could use it to expand on a successful pilot program and build partnerships with community-based mental health providers to increase access to high-quality, and consistent care for students and families. It could also, according to district officials, “build staff capacity in understanding and implementing universal, evidence-based strategies that have been proven to enable optimal student learning through the development of academic and social/emotional skills.”
Finally, there would be a priority to focus on early intervention and professional development at the elementary level to best set students up for academic and social success as WUSD learners and future graduates.
One of three goals, according to Lessner and the team involved in securing the grants, would be to reduce the number of students indicating high levels of need in the area of mental health.
The team said action steps here would include the development of a universal referral pathway across the elementary schools; the expansion of availability of on-site services beyond a pilot site; professional development and resources for the WUSD Student Services Team and consultation with stakeholders, such as students, teachers, parents and community providers.
The budget allocation from the grant for this would be $21,500, with a continued partnership and supplemental grant from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation to support work.
The second and third goals would be to increase knowledge and implementation of evidence-based, universal practices to support mental health across the WUSD elementary schools.
Action steps here would include professional development of all elementary staff — both certified and support staff; providing evidence based tools and resources; developing ongoing feedback tools; expanding upon existing, evidence-based practices and strategies that have demonstrated success and providing for advanced training to support sustainability.
The grant budget allocation for these goals would be $53,500, with the continued partnership and grant through the GWCHF.
Discussing sustainability, Lessner and the team said 73% of the grant budget is dedicated to building WUSD staff capacity and developing ongoing infrastructure so the district is, “preventative and proactive,” continued and expanding partnerships with insurance providers who are current partners demonstrating commitment, continued partnership with the health foundation and addressing high-level needs proactively so needs are reduced in the future.
If it receives the grant, the district could use it to help its administration, student services, elementary staff, and students and families.
“Early intervention, at the elementary level, is a goal,” Lessner said, adding being proactive in terms of student mental health needs should be a major priority in the district because it can set students straight early in life, allowing them to avoid later pitfalls such as drugs, alcohol, and employment and domestic issues.
“Being proactive is the goal,” she said. “So far, we’ve seen success and we are very hopeful.”
Several members of the board of education, however, were less than enthusiastic about the district applying for the grant.
Smith said he worried about the sustainability of such a program and said school-based mental health services for students would have the district, “stepping way out of bounds.”
“I appreciate the effort of all, but this is the parents’ and the community’s responsibility,” he said, adding the district should be a partner in student mental health, but nothing more.
Steve Kauffeld said the district has been struggling with student academic achievement and needs its staff for teaching. He said parents are the primary persons needed in mental health concerns of their children and that schools performing functions such as the ones addressed in the grant would take staff time away from academic achievement.
Dave Schroeder said the district has, “already gone down this road with (student) meals,” such as lunches and breakfasts that are served in schools.
“This is a slippery slope,” he said.
Board President Tony Arnett said he struggled with the schools becoming committed to such a “business” as mental health in students and said he was hesitant about the district being involved in on-site service delivery.
Lessner said the conundrum for families in Watertown that have children with mental health issues is that it often takes considerable driving time to the Milwaukee and Madison areas to get them the counseling and other help they need. She said if mental health issues can be headed off in the school setting, students and parents won’t have to take entire days off to travel to have their needs addressed.
The team of presenters also noted that good student mental health leads to fewer interruptions and better classroom environments, hence, more teaching and learning can take place.
The deadline for the district to apply for the grant is Monday. The board will discuss this further in May or June.
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said she understood the concerns of board members, but was unsure of what to do next. She added, however, that, for the district to pass up the chance to secure the grant, “would be a missed opportunity.”
“I’d urge you to allow us to apply,” Schug said.
