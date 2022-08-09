This weekend, just a few miles north of Fort Atkinson and right along the Rock River as it winds through Watertown, is the city’s ‘s free, annual, community celebration of music, food, drink and fun in general — Riverfest.

Riverfest is celebrating its 35th year starting Thursday and one of the event’s founders, Tom Schultz, said this week that things look to be right on track for yet another enjoyable four-day run in what has become Watertown’s signature gathering of summer.

