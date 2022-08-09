This weekend, just a few miles north of Fort Atkinson and right along the Rock River as it winds through Watertown, is the city’s ‘s free, annual, community celebration of music, food, drink and fun in general — Riverfest.
Riverfest is celebrating its 35th year starting Thursday and one of the event’s founders, Tom Schultz, said this week that things look to be right on track for yet another enjoyable four-day run in what has become Watertown’s signature gathering of summer.
“This year, the arts and crafts fair is 100% filled with 99 booths on site at Riverside Park and a waiting list has been implemented,” said Schultz, who is also the festival’s longtime chairman. “At times, there are a couple cancellations for personal reasons and we’ll be able to fill any slots if that occurs. This is the first time in years that the fair has been sold out.”
Musically, there will be something for everyone, with headlining acts topping entire days of supporting bands. The headliners this year include Steely Dane Thursday evening, Them Coulee Boys on Friday, Bruce in the USA Saturday and Road Trip to round out the festival’s music on Sunday.
Schultz said all of the event’s musical acts have been confirmed and he noted that Bruce in the USA, a Bruce Springsteen-tribute band will be big even among the headliners.
“They are scheduled to take to the stage Saturday at 8:40 p.m, and are flying in from California. We’re expecting a great crowd for this show which has been on our radar for several years. The band is the premier Springsteen tribute band,” Schultz said.
Admission to the festival is free, although the midway comes with charges. There is food and beverage for purchase from numerous Watertown vendors.
Schultz said it’s worth noting that this is the 35th Riverfest celebration.
“We missed 2020 because of the pandemic and it’s looking to be one of the most memorable ones ever, with an excellent variety of high-quality musical acts, some of the best sound and light systems found anywhere, the Taste of Watertown featuring area restaurants, the Rainbow Valley Rides and so much more,” Schultz said. “We’re also excited about the early forecasts for weather on Riverfest weekend, with sunny and warm conditions and only a small chance of a shower. Weather is the most important aspect of making the festival enjoyable to all who attend and we’re hoping for another banner year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.