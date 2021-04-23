JEFFERSON — It looked like it could be a long night for the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, with a proposed Ixonia We Energies liquid natural gas facility joint development agreement on the docket for discussion and possible adoption.
The We Energies matter, however, was postponed until the May 11 meeting after the board approved a motion from Ixonia’s Amy Rinard to do so.
No action was taken earlier in the day Tuesday by the county’s zoning board of adjustment on an appeal of a conditional use permit for the facility.
Rinard argued at the county board meeting that several county board supervisors, including Lloyd Zastrow of the Concord area, would have to be absent from the discussion and vote on the joint development agreement, because they would be leaving for their town board meetings later that evening.
“There is not enough time (tonight),” Rinard said, adding she anticipated there could be many amendments to the resolution and it would need “thorough and vigorous debate.”
“The clock may be ticking (on the proposed LNG tank matter), but it’s not close to midnight and the Public Service Commission won’t be granting approval in the next three weeks,” Rinard said. “We have time to not rush our decision. This is a big deal.”
