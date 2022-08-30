The We Energies Foundation is helping everyday heroes keep their communities safe and one of these communities in the area is the Sullivan Fire Department.
This year, the foundation is awarding a record $100,000 to help more than 50 police, fire and other public safety agencies across Wisconsin purchase lifesaving equipment. The funding is part of the We Energies Rewarding Responders Grant program.
“We are proud to support the brave individuals who work tirelessly to create a brighter future for our communities,” said Beth Straka, president of the We Energies Foundation. “Our first responders race toward danger and distress, putting others’ safety ahead of their own lives every day. We’re honored to help provide these vital tools to keep everyone safe.”
Since 2020, the We Energies Foundation has donated $200,000 through its Rewarding Responders Grant program. More than 100 police, fire and emergency medical services departments across Wisconsin have received grants of up to $2,000 to improve public safety in their communities.
The Sullivan Volunteer Fire Department will receive a thermal-imaging camera.
The We Energies Foundation offers its Rewarding Responders Grants annually to enhance public safety. Each emergency response agency can apply for up to $2,000 in funding.
They are eligible to receive a grant if they operate in the We Energies service areas, complete an online grant application and demonstrate the equipment or training they will acquire is part of a well-planned effort to improve public safety.
Grants also may be put toward unique, safety-related projects that are one-time efforts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.