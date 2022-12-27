IXONIA—Customers wouldn’t have had to turn down their heat Friday if an Ixonia Natural Gas facility was already functioning, a We Energies spokesman said.
The utility’s officials made the request of customers after the Guardian pipeline, which provides natural gas to its distribution network, experienced a significant equipment failure, reducing the amount of fuel it committed to send by 30%. Temperatures in Milwaukee plunged to -9 degrees Farenheit in the evening and reached a high of 2 degrees Farenheit shortly before midnight, according to the Weather Underground website. Officials lifted the request Saturday morning.
“As a result of our customers’ support, no customer lost the ability to heat their home,” said We Energies spokesman Brendan Conway.
We Energies said at the time of the request it had already taken numerous steps to reduce demand for natural gas. The utility had drawn from existing liquefied natural gas and propane storage facilities, and reduced natural gas to business customers who agreed to special billing in these types of events.
If a situation similar to that of this past weekend’s were to occur with the Ixonia facility operating, We Energies could send the stored gas from the LNG facilities directly into its distribution system to make up for any shortage from the interstate pipelines that deliver natural gas into Wisconsin, Conway said.
We Energies work is progressing in spite of a Dane County Circuit Court judge’s ruling that should stop it, due to improper procedure by the Public Service Commission.
Save Ixonia, a group opposed to the plant, has said that, as a result, work on the plant is illegal. Construction on the gas tank and related facility in Ixonia is progressing on schedule and is to be completed in 2024, the utility said. Earlier this month, Conway said the domed roof of the tank is scheduled to be put into place in early 2023.
To date, the 155-foot outer tank has been constructed—with exception of the roof—at the facility on North Road.
“And we are currently constructing the process buildings on the site where the gas will be warmed and cooled,” Conway said.
The project remains on schedule to be completed in 2024, Conway said.
“The Ixonia and Bluff Creek LNG plants clearly will play an important role in providing customers with reliable natural gas to heat their homes, especially on the coldest days of the year,” he said.
