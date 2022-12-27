IXONIA—Customers wouldn’t have had to turn down their heat Friday if an Ixonia Natural Gas facility was already functioning, a We Energies spokesman said.

The utility’s officials made the request of customers after the Guardian pipeline, which provides natural gas to its distribution network, experienced a significant equipment failure, reducing the amount of fuel it committed to send by 30%. Temperatures in Milwaukee plunged to -9 degrees Farenheit in the evening and reached a high of 2 degrees Farenheit shortly before midnight, according to the Weather Underground website. Officials lifted the request Saturday morning.

