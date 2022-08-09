MADISON — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering additional opportunities for business organizations to receive grants to support entrepreneurs and remove barriers to their success.
“Throughout Wisconsin there are wonderful non-profits supporting our state’s entrepreneurs and small business owners with training, technical assistance and more,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “These groups are also working hard to remove barriers many startups face, such as access to capital and education. WEDC wants to ensure that there’s room in our grant programs to support the valued organizations that have a track record of success working with entrepreneurs as well as newer innovative programs that push our entrepreneurship programs forward.”
Grants, which will likely range from $10,000 to $200,000, will be awarded to programs based on factors such as number of entrepreneurs served, cost effectiveness and innovation. The first application period opened Monday and closes Sept. 2.
The EPG program is for non-profits, communities and other eligible organizations that are working to support entrepreneurs — including groups such as people of color, women, the LGBT+ community and rural residents who may not have had access to the same educational and funding opportunities as others. The program’s grants can help these nonprofits pay for things such as entrepreneurship training, mentors, seed accelerators, technical assistance and more.
For fiscal year 2023, the EPG program has a budget of $2.25 million.
The deadline to apply for the first round of grants is Sept. 2.
